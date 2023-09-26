'Sound of Freedom' Becomes One of the Biggest Independent Films Ever Made

The controversial film about child trafficking, Sound of Freedom, has become one of the highest earning independent films of all time.

Starring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the founder of anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R), the film surprised everyone when it smashed other blockbusters at the box office to become the 10th most profitable film in the U.S. this year.

The film which cost $15 million to make has earned $212,587,173 worldwide which has helped it crack the top 20 of best earning independent films. An independent movie is one which is made or distributed outside a major film studio.

Jim Caveizel (R) stars as Tim Ballard in "Sound of Freedom," a movie which tells the true story of Ballard's transition from government agent to fighting global child sex trafficking. Angel Studios

Sound of Freedom is also hot on the heels of Quentin Tarantino's cult hit, Pulp Fiction, which is in 19th place and has earned almost $214 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Other films in the top 20 include Oscar winners The King's Speech, American Beauty, Dances With Wolves and the French movie, The Intouchables.

Mel Gibson's feature about the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, also starring Caviezel, The Passion of the Christ, is the highest earning independent film of all time. It has earned a little more than $611 million at the box office since its release in 2004, according to Screen Rant.

While originally funded by the now defunct 20th Century film studio in 2018, Sound of Freedom lingered in limbo until independent company Angel Studios swooped in to save the day.

Thanks to a grassroots campaign, Angel Studios fundraised the millions of dollars needed to distribute and market the film globally.

It also introduced a "pay it forward" system where people who watched the movie at the cinema could purchase tickets online for others as a means to promote the film's message that "God's children are not for sale." It was also designed to provide tickets for those who could not afford to buy their own and the method helped bolster box office returns.

Released on the competitive date of July 4, Sound of Freedom has managed to outperform mega-franchises, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The movie also continued its successful run when it premiered in the international market.

It secured the number one spot in 18 countries across Central and South America, and the Caribbean on its opening weekend, according to Angel Studios and movie industry data website The Numbers.

The movie also reached the top spot in New Zealand, and second place in Australia and South Africa. While in the U.K. it made it into the top four most-watched movies on its first weekend.

But Sound of Freedom has not been without its share of controversies, including incidents of sexual misconduct by Ballard and another O.U.R operative, Paul Hutchinson, while on missions with the organization. Both men also served as producers on the film.

O.U.R itself was the subject of a Vice News investigation in 2020 which accused it of conflating the truth of its missions and had its operations called out by government agencies for not following best practice guidelines in tackling child trafficking.

In July, Ballard laughed off suggestions O.U.R and Sound of Freedom were aided by the rise of QAnon conspiracy theorists.

"I can't explain it and neither can they. Every show I've seen they just like to throw the word out QAnon, they make zero connection to the actual story," he said during an interview on Fox News' Fox & Friends.