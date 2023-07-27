'Sound of Freedom' Begins Global Rollout After Astonishing Domestic Success

After shocking the entertainment industry at the domestic box office, Sound of Freedom is going global.

The production company Angel Studios has announced Sound of Freedom is receiving an international rollout and by the end of August, the likes of Australia, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina and Ecuador will also have Sound of Freedom airing in cinemas. The United Kingdom and Ireland will have to wait until September 1, while the movie will launch in Spain on October 11.

The action movie has caused a stir as the relatively low budget film has beaten the likes of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One to the top spot of the box office charts at various points in July.

Tim Ballard attends the premiere of 'Sound of Freedom' on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah. His movie 'Sound of Freedom' has been successful at the domestic box office and is soon to be released internationally. Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios

Despite this, there have been claims of audience "suppression" within movie theaters as various viral videos have shown viewers claiming to have been forced from cinemas in some ways. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron has denied the claims his theaters are forcing viewers out, which the producers of Sound of Freedom have also thanked his company for their support in promoting the movie.

While not reaching the lofty heights of new releases Oppenheimer and Barbie, Sound of Freedom has still surpassed previous expectations at the box office, taking in a total of $130,993,464 as of July 25, according to Box Office Mojo. Sound of Freedom has the honorable distinction of already making back almost 10 times its $14.5 million budget.

The international release will afford the movie the opportunity to make even more money, reaching millions of more people across the world.

The release scheduled announced by Angel Studios is as follows:

August 18: South Africa

August 24: Australia, New Zealand

August 31: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Belize, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica

September 1: United Kingdom, Ireland

October 11: Spain

Angel Studios has confirmed that more countries are being added weekly.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Senior Vice President of Global Distribution for Angel Studios Jared Geesey discussed the global theatrical rollout. "Since Sound of Freedom launched in the U.S., demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages," he said. "Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film's powerful message worldwide."

You ask, we answer. “Sound of Freedom” is on its way around the world.



Find international showtimes at https://t.co/tUytCofxfr .#SoundOfFreedom #AngelStudios pic.twitter.com/fOCIZ7od1p — Angel Studios (@AngelStudiosInc) July 26, 2023

Sound of Freedom is based on the life of Tim Ballard, the founder of anti-child trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad. Jim Caviezel plays Ballard as he switches from his role as a United States government agent to start his international operation.

Newsweek has reached out to the team at Angel Studios for further comment via email.