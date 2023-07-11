'Sound of Freedom' Creator Responds to QAnon Allegations: 'Sick'

Creator of the movie Sound of Freedom, Tim Ballard, has laughed off allegations linking his movie to QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Sound of Freedom is a new action movie which tells the true story of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) founder Ballard as he quit his job as special agent with Homeland Security in order to fight global child sex trafficking.

The movie, which stars actor Jim Caviezel as Ballard, scored a surprise box office victory on the day of release, overtaking Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to reach the top spot.

Based on and produced by Ballard, his organization O.U.R. was the subject of a Vice News investigation in 2020 which accused them of conflating the truth of their missions. The report at the time made links to the success of O.U.R. being aided by the rise of QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Tim Ballard attends the premiere of "Sound of Freedom" on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah. He discussed the reported links between his movie and QAnon conspiracy theorists on Fox News. Fred Hayes/Getty Images

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Fox News, Ballard stated this couldn't be further from the truth.

"There's been some criticism in the mainstream media were they suggest there's some sort of connection to your movie and QAnon. Can you explain that?" asked host Steve Doocy.

Ballard let out a laugh and said: "I can't explain it and neither can they. Every show I've seen they just like to throw the word out QAnon, they make zero connection to the actual story."

Fox News then brings up a series of headlines making links between Sound of Freedom and QAnon. The Guardian called Sound of Freedom a "QAnon-adjacent thriller," The Washington Post call the movie a "box office hit whose star embraces QAnon," while Rolling Stone call it a "superhero movie for dads with brainworms: The QAnon-tinged thriller."

Ballard admits timings of events were played with to make the narrative work but otherwise the saved children and the "bad guys" are real.

"Where's the QAnon doctrine being spewed in the film and in the script? I have no idea because this is actually what it looks like. This is what happened. I was there, and several others were there to confirm so this is jut some other agenda," he said.

He added: "Who would want to run interference for pedophiles and human traffickers? That's the more important question in all of this. Why would you want to lie to push an agenda whose goal is to have children in captivity? It's kind of sick."

Mel Gibson was recently linked to O.U.R. after a rumor spread online suggesting he was producing a four-part documentary series focusing on an international child sex trafficking ring. His representatives confirmed to Newsweek that these reports were false, but Ballard had spoken openly in the past about his links to Gibson and the help he's provided.

Gibson promoted the movie in a video which has been used across various social media sites. As part of the promotional push, he speaks about the serious problem of human trafficking, and how Sound of Freedom is doing an important job by raising awareness of the issue.