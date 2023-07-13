'Sound of Freedom' Outrage Puts Spotlight on AMC CEO's Clinton Ties

Claims that AMC Theatres is disrupting showings of the film Sound of Freedom recently implied that AMC's CEO had ties to President Bill Clinton.

Rumors abounded on Twitter that the theater chain was purposefully attempting to keep viewers from seeing Sound of Freedom despite the movie's stunning box office numbers. The movie, which is produced by and based on the life of anti-child sex traffic campaigner Tim Ballard, beat Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the box office on its day of release, July 4. However, claims on Twitter allege that the theater is trying to suppress viewership by a bizarre strategy, such as disrupting showtimes with technical difficulties and broken air conditioning. One of the most recent conspiracy theories alleges that the theater is suppressing viewership because AMC CEO Adam Aron has ties to Clinton, who also had ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

The conspiracy theories have fueled calls to boycott the theater chain.

Aron vehemently refuted the allegations, calling the quickly spreading information "garbage".

"Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America. So much garbage information is spread," Aron tweeted on Wednesday. "More than ONE MILLION people have watched Sound of Freedom at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre."

Aron's rebuttal did little to stem the flow of conspiracy theories. The allegations have been fueled by moviegoers sharing their experiences of being evacuated from a showing of the film.

"I'm seeing a lot of reports that AMC Theaters is sabotaging people from seeing the movie 'Sound of Freedom.' The CEO of AMC Theaters is Adam Aron. Adam was a delegate to Bill Clinton's White House Conference on Travel and Tourism," one user tweeted with a screenshot of information about Aron's connection to Clinton.

Another user shared screenshots of various news articles about how Clinton allegedly flew on Epstein's private plane, according to testimony from Epstein's pilot. The pilot also testified that President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew flew aboard the plane.

"AMC Theaters lose AC during the sound of Freedom..AMC CEO worked for Bill Clinton administration.The same Bill Clinton whos on the Pedophiles Aircraft Epstien flight Logs," the user tweeted.

Sound of Freedom is based on the true story of Ballard, a former Homeland Security Investigations agent, who is played by Jim Caviezel. In the film, Ballard establishes Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an anti-child trafficking organization.

The film made $14,242,063 on its first day in theaters, beating the new Indiana Jones movie by more than $2.5 million.