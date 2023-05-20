The South Koreans Who Won't Leave Their Rooms

South Korea is taking an experimental approach to an ill-defined problem by offering the country's solitary young citizens a regular living allowance in the hope it will encourage their reintegration with society.

So-called "reclusive youths," who the government says rarely leave their homes, could receive a monthly handout of 650,000 won ($490) on top of additional support for personal and professional development, according to a legislative amendment announced in early April by the cabinet of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea, one of the world's most advanced economies, is as wealthy as it's ever been, with longevity and living standards on the rise. Seoul's decision to help a small but vulnerable subset of the population speaks to a maturing welfare system rather than a growing social issue, subject matter experts say.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has extended schooling support, counseling and career training for those aged 9-24 by drawing a direct line between youths living in relative isolation and existing concerns about the country's at-risk adolescents, including statistics of self-harm among teenagers and youth adults.

In the 19-39 age group, an estimated 338,000 people, or 3.1 percent, experience social isolation, said an accompanying study by the government-funded Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs. Among those categorized as recluses in the 19-29 age bracket, 40 percent said seclusion began in their adolescence, according to a paper by the Korea Youth Counseling and Welfare Institute, also publicly funded.

In one case study cited in the ministry's report, an unnamed 17-year-old's social withdrawal was attributed to domestic violence and depression. The individual slept most days and struggled to leave the house or make eye contact with others. In another, a young student's malaise was said to have been exacerbated by attempts to force them back into the classroom.

"Reclusive youths can have slower physical growth due to irregular living and unbalanced nutrition, and are likely to face mental difficulties such as depression due to loss of social roles and delayed adaptation," said the ministry, which prioritizes individuals from disadvantaged households under South Korea's expanded Youth Welfare Support Act.

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea arrives to deliver remarks to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on April 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Asia's fourth-largest economy also faces other unfavorable demographic trends including a steadily declining population—down to 51.63 million people in 2022 after peaking at 51.84 million two years earlier—and a fertility rate of 0.78 that saw only 249,000 newborns last year, the lowest in contemporary records since 1970. The United Nations suggests a minimum of 2.1 is required to maintain a stable population.

In March, Yoon called the country's birth rate a "crucial national agenda." But, as in neighboring Japan, the population challenge persists despite policies and public expenditure exceeding $200 billion in two decades.

Meanwhile, those over the age of 65 accounted for 17.5 percent of the population last year, according to government-run Statistics Korea. It projects the aged population to reach 20.6 percent by the middle of the decade and 46.4 percent by 2070, creating a sizable social security burden on the shrinking working-age population between 15-64.

Defining a Phenomenon

In Japan, acute social withdrawal—known as "hikikomori"—is said to affect nearly 1.5 million people, according to the country's Children and Families Agency, which last November identified the phenomenon in 2 percent of people aged 15-64.

Officials in Tokyo define hikikomori, which refers both to the people and the status, as living in isolation for at least six months. Despite studies going back decades, however, its exact parameters are hard to pin down. Long-running research assigns it as either a psychiatric or cultural syndrome.

The South Korean government says reclusive youths live in a "confined space, disconnected from the outside for more than a certain period of time." These individuals exhibit "noticeable difficulty in living a normal life" due to various factors including school bullying, academic stress, domestic violence, or a general absence of care.

A snapshot provided in January by the local government in Seoul said 129,000, or 4.5 percent, of the capital's young adults aged 19-39 were living in some form of isolation, mainly from unemployment, and social or psychological difficulties.

Nearly a third said they had been living a solitary life for more than five years, and 11.5 percent said their reclusiveness exceeded a decade. More than half expressed a desire to end their seclusion, according to the city's survey of 5,513 young adults, which was extrapolated to suggest 610,000 people across the country could be living in similar circumstances.

Academics have studied social isolation in the elderly for years, but the phenomenon affected the broader population during the COVID-19 pandemic amid shelter-in-place orders and social distances, said Statistics Korea, which found 20 percent of citizens experienced loneliness last year. Seoul's answers to the problem, if successful, could provide useful insights for other capitals in the region.

"Rapid industrialization within 30-40 years, changing norms around family sizes, and prospects about the labor market could be among the reasons for social isolation," said Andrew Yeo, a senior fellow and Korea chair at the Brookings Institution.

"In the past, politicians have reached out more to the other end of the demographic spectrum, the older generation, but policies are not sustainable for the economy if the population remains very top heavy. The current government recognizes that it needs to think about the future much more," Yeo, who is also a politics professor at the Catholic University of America, told Newsweek.

"As with the issue of low fertility, it all lumps into this idea of South Korea's national interest. You want to make sure that there is a healthy, balanced relationship across generations for a functioning society in the longer term. I think the government realizes that with these demographic changes, there is a younger segment of society that may need additional support," he said.

"This might also be a way for South Korean society as a whole, but the government and the conservative party in particular, to shift the narrative and show they are addressing the needs of the youth as well. But cash transfers are not a permanent solution. The government would be better served by policies that try to integrate youths and provide for their social and emotional well-being," said Yeo.

A general view seen from the 123-story Lotte World Tower skyscraper shows residential buildings on September 22, 2021, in Seoul, South Korea. One-person households are on the rise in the country. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The findings of a government-backed study, published last September in the open-access journal Frontiers in Public Health, suggest instances of reclusiveness are far too broad for any single policy to address.

Social scientists at Jeonbuk National University, a public research institution in the country's southwest, argued contributing factors included socio-economic indicators like age, career and marital status; socio-psychological indictors such as deprivation, depression, negative future outlook and low self-esteem; and relationship characteristics including lower social skills, past experiences of violence, and less online activity.

The researchers underscored the importance of facilitating South Korea's youths as they seek to fulfill incremental goals at each stage of life: "These results highlight the need for a customized support system at the national level that takes into account the developmental tasks of young adults as a preventive strategy to solve the problem of social isolation of young adults and to devise various strategies to provide them with mental health services."

The Rise of the Individualist

Policymakers in Seoul may need to dig deeper into the rigid statistics in order to determine whether they're seeing hikikomori or a version of "tangping," the Mandarin phrase for "lying flat," popularized in recent years by burned-out or jobless Chinese youths. In March, nearly 20 percent of those aged 16-24 were out of work, Beijing's quarterly report said, versus 7.2 percent in South Korea over the same period.

China's young adults wielded the buzzword as a form of passive resistance as they opted out of the rat race. The sentiment may be shared in part by their Korean counterparts, for whom suicide remained the leading cause of death in 2019, after traffic accidents and cancer, according to official data.

South Korea's leaders must reconcile with dynamic shifts in traditional values that come with a society under transformation, in which some are choosing individualism over collectivism, as well as freedom from interference.

The latest government projections showed one-person households numbered 7.16 million, or 33.4 percent of the total, in 2021, up from 20 percent in 2005. They are likely to reach 39.6 percent by 2050. In America last year, 29 percent of households were classified as single-person, reported the U.S. Census Bureau.

Additional household data by Statistics Korea found 51.8 percent of Koreans spent their leisure time alone in 2022. Among one-person households, 57.7 percent were satisfied with their overall family relationships, and 46.7 percent were satisfied with their overall human relationships, a respective 6.8 and 6.1 percentage points lower than the national average.

The Yoon administration's policy to reverse social isolation is yet to generate much discussion inside South Korea and may, for the casual observer, detract from an otherwise safe and prosperous society, including for the youth, said David Tizzard, an assistant professor at Seoul Women's University and a senior contributor for the nonprofit Asia Society Korea.

"Individualism is on the rise. Some of these ideas, which you can track through neologisms, are seven years old. This has combined with the government, on both sides of the political divide, realizing the need to put tax money toward social welfare, which doesn't have a long-standing history in South Korea," he told Newsweek.

"We as humans are moved by narratives, representation and meaning rather than by statistics and numbers. This policy may fall on deaf ears because people want to be heard and seen. But it does show that South Korea is taking it a little bit more seriously now. Even if it only moves the needle 1 percent, that's a good thing," Tizzard said.

Michelle Sihyun Ju, Asia Society Korea's digital content development officer, said Yoon's approach is a step away from a past focus on the gender divide and could lead to positive views of his presidency for following through on a campaign pledge to support younger Koreans.

"Among the statistic likely are Korean youths who feel pessimistic about the future because of a lack of participation in helping to shape it," Ju told Newsweek. "I think society in general does see this more as a problem requiring someone to step in, whereas before the narrative was: 'They're young. They'll get over it.'"

One solution, she said, is more engagement between the government and the next generation of Koreans in high schools and universities. "Younger students may find it very hard to speak up if they don't even know they're feeling isolated, even though they're part of the statistic."

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about South Korea? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.