Ukrainian Diplomat Sent Home After Bar Brawl

A Ukrainian diplomat has been recalled from their post in South Korea after being arrested after a night out in the center of Seoul.

The unnamed first-secretary Ukrainian diplomat in his 40s was arrested in the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital just before midnight on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a bar employee and a police officer while intoxicated.

The envoy allegedly quarrelled with patrons in front of the bar and then attacked an employee who tried to stop him and a police officer who came to the call. Officers later released the diplomat, according to Yongsan police station.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that they not been told whether the suspect would exercise diplomatic immunity, the outlet KBS reported.

However, Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday that following an investigation, the decision was made to "immediately recall" the diplomat from his post.

"All employees of the Ukrainian diplomatic service abroad shall abide by professional and moral ethics, as well as respect the laws of the countries of their residence," Nikolenko added in the post which prompted comments from users asking if there would be further punishment.

The story was widely reported in South Korean media. In a statement to the English-language Korea Herald, the Ukrainian Embassy said it wanted to "express its sincere apologies to the Korean public and anyone involved for any distress of inconvenience caused by the incident."

The Ukrainian flag flies above the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 8, 2022, in central Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian foreign ministry has recalled from South Korea a diplomat who was involved in a bar brawl. Ed Ram/Getty Images

The embassy said it is working with Korean authorities investigating the matter, and that "it is committed to abiding by the laws and regulations" in the country. Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian foreign ministry for comment.

It comes in a week in which an investigation was launched into the conduct of another Ukrainian official in a story first reported by Ukrainian media.

Yuriy Aristov, a Ukrainian member of parliament faces a criminal investigation into allegations he took a luxury holiday in the Maldives. This is in breach of a ban on private travel abroad for most Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 under martial law introduced following Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Security Service of Ukraine are investigating whether Aristov gave false information in applying to leave the country.

The SBI said initial investigations found he had been on the private island of Ithaafushi in the Maldives in mid-July with his wife and children, while registered as being on sick leave.