U.S.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Rocket Explodes After Takeoff

By
U.S. Elon Musk SpaceX Rocket Space
  • SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a test launch Thursday morning.
  • SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted explosion was likely.
  • The rocket cleared the tower before exploding in the sky after it failed to properly separate.

SpaceX's Starship rocket launched Thursday morning only to, moments later, erupt in a deafening explosion.

The unmanned Starship was the first attempt by SpaceX to launch its spaceship equipped with the Super Heavy booster it needs to reach orbit. Originally scheduled for Monday, the test was delayed by several days after teams discovered issues with a frozen valve. The team previously launched Starship in high-altitude flights in 2020 and 2021, but the rocket has never reached orbit. Thursday's attempt was the first time the Starship was attached to the Super Heavy booster.

Crowds watching the launch cheered when Starship gained momentum and cleared the tower. Later in the launch, the Starship began to spin and didn't properly separate as it was supposed to do three minutes into the flight. When the Starship erupted in a plume of smoke and flame, the crowd cheered and clapped anyway.

Newsweek reached out to SpaceX via email for comment.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Rocket Explodes After Takeoff
Spectators off South Padre Island, Texas, wait for the launch of the SpaceX Starship (L, rear) for a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. The Starship exploded shortly after launch, but the SpaceX team and CEO Elon Musk still deemed it a success. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty

Many of the high-altitude tests also ended in explosions, though a test that launched in May 2021 successfully completed its mission and landing without exploding. Prior to that test, all Starship high-altitude SN test models had exploded either upon or shortly after touching down.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted that an explosion was likely on the latest spaceship's first attempt to launch while attached to the Super Heavy booster.

When successful, the rocket is designed to carry out missions to the moon and Mars. It consists of two sections: the Super Heavy rocket booster and the Starship spacecraft.

Musk's prediction proved correct, but the spaceship successfully clearing the tower from which it deployed was cause for celebration. Despite the explosion, the crew deemed the launch a success.

Read more

Musk previously said if the rocket cleared the tower, he would consider it a success. The rocket indeed cleared the tower Thursday and, despite the explosion, the onlookers celebrated.

"Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months," Musk tweeted shortly after the explosion Thursday morning, including a series of pictures from the launch. A slew of congratulatory messages followed the tweet.

As for what's next for SpaceX, the company's Twitter account said it would continue working toward the next test.

"Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test," SpaceX tweeted. "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary."

If the launch had gone to plan, the Starship would have traveled approximately 150 miles above Earth's surface—entering the altitudes for outer space—and then return to Earth, entering the atmosphere near Hawaii, CNN reported.

Update 4/20/23, 10:40 a.m. ET: This story was updated with more information about the SpaceX flight.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC