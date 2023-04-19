Spaniel Patiently Waiting for Owner To Cut Her Birthday Cake Melts Hearts

A dog patiently waiting for her owner to cut her birthday cake has been dubbed "the goodest girl" online.

In the sweet video shared by @mia_thespringerspaniel, Mia's owner can be seen walking from the kitchen to the living room with a large knife.

The footage is slightly menacing, until you spot Mia wearing a party hat and sitting in front of her cake. Rather than chowing down like most dogs, the spaniel patiently waits by the doggy dessert—which is shaped like a bone and covered in treats.

"Waiting so gracefully," her owner wrote alongside the video. "That made me cry."

Dog lovers praised the birthday girl for her good behavior, with the cute clip receiving over 1 million likes.

Do Dogs Know It's Their Birthday?

According to a 2019 YouGov America survey, 44 percent of pet owners had celebrated their fur baby's birthday. Although you may get joy from dressing your dog up in a party hat, does your pet have any idea what is going on?

According to Jeff Smith, medical director at Danville Family Vet, in Virginia, the answer is "no."

"It is unlikely that dogs understand the significance of a birthday or can grasp the concept of any other special occasion," he told Newsweek.

However, you should still lavish your pup with attention on their special day. They may not get why you're giving them new toys or extra treats, but it'll still make your pet happy.

"Dogs can get excited by cues from their environment," Smith said. "They might not understand the reason behind these celebrations but they will certainly enjoy the extra affection."

'I'm Crying'

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the well-behaved pup, with user Porcelain_roses calling her "the goodest girl."

"She's a freaking angel," agreed itsjustnat. "What a little sweetheart," said Julie. "I'm crying," wrote A.M.B. "THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER," commented Madilyn.

Many were impressed by Mia's restraint, lamenting their own dogs' lack of control.

"My springer can't even sit still," said Veerle. "My dog would've ate the whole thing by the time I walked in," said willbyersismyfave. "My dog would have eaten the whole cake plus taken half the table with it," joked Mellonvibes.

Taahine Diosa said she was "side-eyeing my doggo cos he could never."

