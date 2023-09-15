What Happens When a Sparkler Goes Through an Egg Viewed by 35M

An at-home science experiment with a sparkler and an egg has gone viral on TikTok, generating more than 35.5 million views already.

In the video, posted by TikTok user @djwaffle0 on August 26, a sparkler is placed in an eggshell, and once it has been lit up, the results are fascinating. As the flame draws closer to the egg, the poster asks whether the flame will go out, or if it will continue burning from within. During the "experiment of the day," the flames from the sparkler are seen burning brightly from inside the egg and lighting up the shell.

Fireworks and sparklers are a fan favorite for any big celebration; think Fourth of July, New Year's Eve, weddings and so on. They can help any event quite literally go off with a bang.

This is why a YouGov poll in 2021 of 6,839 U.S. adults found that 35 percent of respondents really like fireworks. Not everyone felt so resoundingly positive towards them, as 40 percent of those surveyed said they only somewhat like them, and 12 percent somewhat dislike them.

While fireworks may be a popular choice to round off any major event or gathering, how many people really know how they work?

The American Chemical Society says that the thin wire of a sparkler is coated in a combustible paste, composed of fuels, oxidizers, and colorants. Once a sparkler is ignited, the metals in the paste react with oxygen, and the sparks that are synonymous with a sparkler are the small pieces of metal that launch out and burn in the air.

Following the success of the TikTok video, user @djwaffle0 has continued to post more videos of sparkler experiments to find out what else they can do. The viral post has already amassed more than 18,600 comments on TikTok, with many asking for more information about the experiment.

From left: A sparkler; and a pack of eggs. TikTok users have gone wild for a viral video of a sparkler being put through an egg, leading to unexpected results. phive2015 / Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images

User @ayyemily24 wrote: "I'm more curious how you got the sparkler in the egg without breaking it?"

Another comment from @jennifer36367 reads: "Wasn't expecting that! But how did you get the egg on the sparkler in the first place? Surprise it still burned when the sparkler was wet from the egg."

TikTok user @danjjones1 commented: "Thank you! Now I have to go out and buy eggs and sparklers."

Newsweek reached out to @djwaffle0 for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the video.

