Who Is Spencer Pearson? Jilted Ex Accused of Stabbing Teen and Mom 15 Times

A Florida teen attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend and stab her mother 15 times before attempting suicide by slitting his throat, according to police.

Spencer Pearson, 18, is suspected of attacking his former partner, 17-year-old Madison Schemitz, on June 3 at approximately 4:30 P.M. in a restaurant parking lot on the 100 block of Valley Circle, Ponte Vedra.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Office served the arrest warrant to the currently hospitalized Pearson for two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and one for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to a Florida Times-Union report.

Pearson is alleged to have attempted to confront Schemitz and her mother while they were at a restaurant on Saturday. After they attempted to leave, he allegedly proceeded to attack them in the parking lot, stabbing Schemitz in the back multiple times.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with permission from the Schemitz family to help Madison Schemitz (pictured far right) who was brutally attacked outside Mr. Chubby's on Saturday June 3rd with her mom, Jacki Roge. Courtesy of GoFundMe/Help for Madison Schemitz and Family

Two GoFundMe pages have since been created for the family, one by friends of Schemitz's mother, Jacki Rogé, and another by a co-worker of Schemitz's father. One of the pages says that Schemitz remains in a critical condition with "spinal cord injuries."

Schemitz's older sister, Tatiana Cruceta, spoke to First Coast News about the extent of Schemitz's injuries.

Cruceta said: "She had the surgery for two punctured lungs and she had some spinal fluid leaking from her spinal cord so currently she is not able to move or feel her legs.

"But we're hoping for a very speedy recovery. I know she starts physical therapy soon, today actually.

"Madison is a fighter, you know. She's going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital."

The sister also highlighted issues the family had with Pearson in the past.

She said: "There were some issues in the past after they'd broken up, where he was threatening her safety. My mother was looking to get a restraining order against him, so this was definitely premeditated."

Cruceta also praised the two members of the public who attempted to intervene as Schemitz's mother tried to fight off Spencer. One of the interveners also suffered injuries, as did Rogé.

The intervener who was injured, identified as Kennedy Armstrong by First Coast News, also praised the mother for her attempts to protect her daughter.

He said: "You see two girls in trouble getting attacked by a guy, I would hope most people would do the same. Kudos to the mom. I think she's the real reason that girl is still alive."

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office issued a press release on the incident over the weekend giving further details.

"The suspect has been identified as Spencer Ross Pearson. This incident was a targeted attack by Pearson who was known to the primary victim.

"Two other individuals were injured when they intervened to render aid to the primary victim. All parties involved were transported to local area hospitals with serious injuries sustained from sharp force trauma.

"Should the suspect survive his self-inflicted injuries, he will be charged with multiple felony charges, including attempted murder."

Newsweek has contacted St. Johns County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.