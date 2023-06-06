'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Swings In With a Spectacular Sequel

Following up 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was no easy task. The Academy Award-winning film shook the landscape of superhero films by introducing a new Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a groundbreaking art style that interpolated a myriad of varied stylistic choices to portray an array of Spider-People, a well as an indomitable soundtrack featuring one of the most successful singles of the year in "Sunflower." But Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn't afraid to face the expectations. In fact, it says "What's up, danger?" to the notion of failure and dives headfirst into the fray to present an even bigger and bolder experience than the original.

Still from "Spider-Man: Across the Universe." The movie is out in theaters across the country. Sony Pictures

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson take on directing duties this round, seamlessly picking up where Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman and Peter Ramsey left off. Nearly a year and a half after stopping the super-collider and helping to send the motley crew of Spider-friends home to their respective dimensions, Miles Morales has grown more confident in his role as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man while still seeking balance between his personal life and being Brooklyn's protector.

That tumultuous juggling act becomes even more hectic when a new foe calling himself "The Spot" (Jason Schwartzman) arrives on the scene with the ability to open dimensional holes and quickly grows from bumbling villain to full-fledged enemy. Add in a visit from Miles' interdimensional love interest Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles' life goes from sticky to tangled in a flash. Gwen takes Miles on a journey to meet Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), also known as Spider-Man 2099, the leader of the "Spider Society" a group of Spider-People from across the reaches of the multiverse. Things come to a head when Miles finds himself clashing with Miguel and the Society after a dispute over their multiversal dealings, what it means to be a Spider-Man, and how to go about saving the day.

Amped-Up Assemblage of Worlds

The tale of the Spider-Verse is only as good as its story, which excels and surpasses the original in every way. Phil Lord takes the reigns once more to deliver a moving script filled with heart and an incredible array of characters and locations. The dynamic visual style of the original, which featured unique artistic styles for each member of the Spider-People, has been amped up with an assemblage of worlds all exuding their own character.

Miguel's universe of Nueva York is a cyberpunk haven drenched in neon while Gwen's universe is a graceful watercoloresque design with visible brushstrokes and a coloration that shifts with the scene's mood.

Though each Spider-person is unique, moving at their own frame rates, the clash of disparate styles only enhances the visual intensity of the film. Even the minute details serve to bring the locations to life like the Hindi "THWIP" that occurs in Mumbattan, a colorful combination of Mumbai and Manhattan protected by Spider-Man India (Karan Soni). The film even manages to fit in brief live-action segments without feeling too jarring.

Transcendent Web-Slinging Colors

In tandem with the gorgeous art design, Daniel Pemberton returns with an even more engrossing score than in the first outing. And thunderous new music from super producer Metro Boomin heightens the most adrenaline-packed moments in the film.

While the variety of art styles and rousing music are standouts, the characters also transcend the screen with web-swinging colors. The film hones in on the original film's core concept that anyone could wear the mask, introducing an even wider range of heroes all with a distinct flavor.

Miguel O'Hara serves as an ultra-serious foil to the typical quippy Spider-Men willing to do whatever it takes to right the timeline. Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) is an anarchist arachnid with one of the film's most distinctive styles, drawing from the DIY nature of punk posters and zines.

The Bar Is Set

Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) operates as Miguel's second in command, kicking butt on a motorcycle all while being pregnant. Miles' mentor Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) returns from the original film, this time with a more bubbly personality thanks to rekindling his relationship with Mary Jane Watson and the addition of his new partner-in-crime fighting, their spider-powered infant daughter Mayday Parker.

Though packed with enough Spider-People to fill the most tangled webs, Across the Spider-Verse always keeps track of Miles Morales. The key to any good Spider-Man story is the human side of Spider-Man and the balance between heroic exploits and personal hardships. The film adds an equal weight to his personal stakes as it does to his superheroics, often taking a breath from the high-octane affair to dive into the mind of an anxious teenager with the multiverse on his shoulders.

As the second installment of the Spider-Verse series, Across the Spider-Verse has to weave an engaging tale and set the stage for the final installment Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse set to release in 2024. Instead of simply setting the table, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sets the bar for all Spider-Man adventures, perhaps delivering the webhead's best in his storied history.

Spider-Man: Across the Universe is out in theaters.