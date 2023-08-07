Culture

'Spider-Man: Lotus' Racist Allegations Explained

By
The highly anticipated fan-made movie Spider-Man: Lotus will soon be released after a production period that was marred by racist allegations made against the lead actor.

The film is not affiliated with Sony, Disney or Marvel Studios, and is a fan-made, not-for-profit project put together by a group of young actors and the director. Despite being an amateur production, the first trailer for Spider-Man: Lotus received over 2.7 million views on YouTube after it was released in October 2021.

It was announced in July that Spider-Man: Lotus will be available to watch online on August 10, 2023.

Spider-Man as a wax work in 2004
Spider-Man pictured as a waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, 2004. The new fan-made movie "Spider-Man: Lotus" is coming out August 10, but its release has been marred by allegations of racism made against the lead actor. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As the originally planned release date for the movie got closer, allegations of serious racist comments were made against the lead actor, 22-year-old Warden Wayne, who plays Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Wayne, his fellow actors in Spider-Man: Lotus and the writer and director Gavin J. Konop all spoke out about the allegations in June 2022.

What Are the Allegations Made Against 'Spider-Man: Lotus'?

After Spider-Man: Lotus generated a buzz on the internet, past comments and messages allegedly sent from Wayne resurfaced online.

He later acknowledged the claims made against him and admitted some of his past messages sent online had been homophobic and racially insensitive. Within his lengthy statement posted to Twitter on June 19, 2022, he said that his homeschool conservative upbringing meant his ideas of right and wrong were skewed.

Writer and director Konop, who was just 18 years old during the production of the movie, addressed the issues on Twitter. He said that Wayne had opened up to him about his former ignorance and that the film "was not created to perpetuate hate, or bigotry, or racism. It was born to inspire [and] find hope." He has since deleted the tweet.

Konop later addressed a range of issues surrounding his upcoming movie with a YouTube video.

He admitted to and apologized for saying offensive things as part of group chats when he was in high school as well. Konop added that a number of accusations made against him were from fake screenshots.

What Is 'Spider-Man: Lotus'?

The upcoming movie Spider-Man: Lotus is a fan-made, not-for-profit movie, which, after delays, will be released in 2023.

The movie had a budget of $25,899, according to MyComicReport. Fan-made movies of comic book characters aren't a new phenomenon, but the quality of Konop's attempt caught the attention of millions.

The director of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, Jon Watts, reached out to Konop to tell him that his "trailer looks awesome" after it dropped in October 2021.

Konop's Spider-Man: Lotus adapts a story from a number of the Marvel comic books, including The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man. The story sees Peter Parker as he deals with the tragic death of his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy. He's called to meet a terminally ill child who wants to see Spider-Man, as Peter contemplates whether he wants to continue life as the web-slinging hero.

Newsweek has reached out to Konop and Wayne via social media for further comment.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC