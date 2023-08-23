A zoo in Tennessee has welcomed what it is describing as the "world's rarest giraffe" after a female calf was born with no spots.

Bright's Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, is now offering animal enthusiasts around the world the chance to vote on her name, with polls closing on September 4.

"This is beyond rare," David Bright, director of the zoo, told Newsweek. "The last time this happened was 1972 in Japan. This is the first case in the USA."

A giraffe's spots are unique to each animal and form during early development. According to the Public Library of Science, these patterns are determined by the distribution of melanin-producing cells in the early embryo and the extent to which they release their pigment. This particular giraffe will, therefore, never grow spots.

Recent research has shown that this is at least partially determined by genetics, with baby giraffes inheriting certain spot traits from their mothers.

There are several theories as to why giraffes evolved spots in the first place. The first is for camouflage, but the complex patterns of blood vessels found under each patch suggests they may also play a role in temperature regulation, according to the Giraffe Conservation Society.

This particular giraffe does not seem to be hindered by her lack of spots. She was born on July 31 and has already grown to 6 feet tall. "Her personality is very laid back, [a] very sweet girl," Bright said.

To help choose a fitting name, the zoo has opened up a poll on social media to allow the public to vote on what to call her. So far, the poll has received more than 5,400 votes.

"The entire Bright family got together and looked at thousands of names and these are the four that our family felt worked best for her," Bright said.

Kipekee—Unique Firyali—Unusual or Extraordinary Shakiri—She is most beautiful Jamella—One of great beauty

But the team at Bright's Zoo hopes that the global interest around this special animal will do more than rack up votes.

"The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," Tony Bright, the zoo's founder, said in a statement.

Echoing this, David Bright said: "We truly hope that this brings much more attention to giraffe conservation and more people support groups such as Save Giraffes Now."