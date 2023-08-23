Wildlife

Spotless Giraffe, Likely Earth's Only One, Born at Zoo—Name Poll Underway

By
Wildlife Wildlife Animals Nature Zoo

A zoo in Tennessee has welcomed what it is describing as the "world's rarest giraffe" after a female calf was born with no spots.

Bright's Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, is now offering animal enthusiasts around the world the chance to vote on her name, with polls closing on September 4.

"This is beyond rare," David Bright, director of the zoo, told Newsweek. "The last time this happened was 1972 in Japan. This is the first case in the USA."

spotless giraffe
The spotless giraffe is likely the only one of its kind in the world. A poll to name the calf will run until September 4. Bright's Zoo

A giraffe's spots are unique to each animal and form during early development. According to the Public Library of Science, these patterns are determined by the distribution of melanin-producing cells in the early embryo and the extent to which they release their pigment. This particular giraffe will, therefore, never grow spots.

Recent research has shown that this is at least partially determined by genetics, with baby giraffes inheriting certain spot traits from their mothers.

There are several theories as to why giraffes evolved spots in the first place. The first is for camouflage, but the complex patterns of blood vessels found under each patch suggests they may also play a role in temperature regulation, according to the Giraffe Conservation Society.

This particular giraffe does not seem to be hindered by her lack of spots. She was born on July 31 and has already grown to 6 feet tall. "Her personality is very laid back, [a] very sweet girl," Bright said.

To help choose a fitting name, the zoo has opened up a poll on social media to allow the public to vote on what to call her. So far, the poll has received more than 5,400 votes.

Spotless giraffe
The spotless calf was bown on July 31 and is already more than 6 feet tall. Bright's Zoo in Tennessee is giving you the opportunity to vote for the name of this extremely rare giraffe. Bright's Zoo

"The entire Bright family got together and looked at thousands of names and these are the four that our family felt worked best for her," Bright said.

  1. Kipekee—Unique
  2. Firyali—Unusual or Extraordinary
  3. Shakiri—She is most beautiful
  4. Jamella—One of great beauty

But the team at Bright's Zoo hopes that the global interest around this special animal will do more than rack up votes.

"The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," Tony Bright, the zoo's founder, said in a statement.

Echoing this, David Bright said: "We truly hope that this brings much more attention to giraffe conservation and more people support groups such as Save Giraffes Now."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC