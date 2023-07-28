Spouse Furious at Wife for Calling 20 Times During Work Shift Dragged

A man has been slammed online after sharing the anger he felt at his wife for calling him 20 times during his working hours. The man posted on Reddit to criticize his spouse for calling him numerous times, and both she and readers online deemed it an emergency.

"I work in a place where we are not allowed to have personal electronics on us at all. No phones, no smart watches, no pagers. I've been working here for about six months, so my wife knows this and understands that she should not try to contact me at work," the man wrote. "Phones are dropped off in our lockers but I typically have mine on Do Not Disturb mode," he added.

Angela Nicole Holton is a dating and relationship expert. She told Newsweek about how couples can navigate tech-free time and stay in contact during their working hours. "Everyone needs and deserves to establish personal boundaries, and even the closest, most-loving relationships need boundaries," Holton said.

A man looking stressed at his cell phone. The Reddit poster has been slammed online for dismissing his girlfriend's calls while at work. Getty Images

The man wrote: "Recently there was a pretty big fire at a secondary worksite that I do work at occasionally, but on that day I was working at the main building. Local news covered the fire before I found out about it. My wife had been watching the news from home and started freaking out. She called me 20 times, which overrode my 'silent mode' and my phone began ringing."

The Reddit user added that he got called into his manager's office and given a warning for "making so much noise".

"They told me to go take care of whatever it was that was making my phone go off before I went back to work." the man wrote in the post. He then recalled how furious he had become because of the countless calls.

"She knows not to try to contact me directly and a citation hurt my chances of getting a raise or promotion. I called her back and she was sobbing and asking me if I was okay. I said of course I was okay and asked what the f*** was wrong with her to call me so many times," he wrote.

"She was still crying and started talking about the fire. After that I started half-yelling at her about all the reasons it was dumb of her to call me."

The Reddit user added that his wife stopped talking to him after the heated conversation, and that the pair's relationship has turned rocky.

Expert Verdict: Communicate Your Boundaries

Holton said: "Boundaries are a way for us to protect ourselves physically, emotionally, and mentally. We all need some space from our phones, and it's not indicative always of the health of a relationship. Healthy relationships should be able to establish and honor boundaries without a threat or loss of connection and emotional safety.

"With that said, any dissention between a couple could be eliminated if each party communicates their boundaries upfront. People should be honest with their partners about what you need and listen for what they need as well," Holton added.

By this logic, the Reddit user could have conveyed to his wife beforehand that his cell phone would be off during his shift, but to call or text if there's an emergency.

Holton said that one partner turning their phone all the way off indefinitely isn't OK.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on July 26 by @AlphioTomas, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 73 percent of the readers that engaged with it and commented on more than 10,000 times. The majority of the Reddit users interacting with the post have criticized the woman's partner for ignoring her calls and then arguing with her about her genuine concern.

"She was concerned for your safety. Also, just have your phone on silent and then it won't matter how many times people call or text you," one user wrote.

"When I see I have that many missed calls I don't get annoyed. I get scared that something is wrong and that they are trying to get ahold of me to let me know," another added.

"I am also wondering why the company is sanctioning someone for having their spouse call as they saw news about a serious accident at the plant," a third posted.

Have you noticed any red flags that made you end a relationship? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.