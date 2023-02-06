Spouse Making Pregnant Sister-in-Law Cry Backed: 'She Complained Again'

A health-conscious parent has been commended for refusing to cater to their pregnant sister-in-law's cravings for junk food.

Writing in a Reddit post shared under the handle u/Dinnertime78, the expectant mom's unhappy host explained that their husband has been left "stuck in the middle" after they clashed with his sister over her diet.

According to the post, their pregnant in-law is "high risk" and because the baby's father "isn't in the picture," it was decided that she should come and stay with them.

At present they are not charging her rent as she has "very little money" while they are also buying all of the groceries. That's seemingly where the problem lies.

"We live a pretty healthy lifestyle and I don't like a lot of junk food in the house as we want the kids to have healthier options," the user explained.

Despite this, the sister-in-law has "been requesting candy, ice cream, chips, pizza rolls, basically all junk food constantly because she has cravings."

However, the user is refusing to bow to her demands.

"I don't really want to be spending money on food that no one but her would eat," they said. "I don't want to be dealing with the kids constantly asking why Nan can have ice cream for breakfast or pizza rolls for dinner."

Things came to a head when the pregnant woman asked them to go to the store for her to pick up some junk food.

Her in-law snapped at this request and, frustrated at the fact "she complained again," told her they "aren't just going to cater to her because she is knocked up."

It was an outburst that left the expectant mom in tears.

Kelly Cox, a birth doula and founder of Share The Drop, a breastmilk-sharing community, says it's common enough for pregnant women to experience cravings.

"Women crave a lot of different things during pregnancy, it's not just pickles and ice cream as we always hear about," Cox told Newsweek.

"Some cravings are due to changes in hormones, changes in taste and smell, and any deficiencies nutritionally. The placenta uses a lot of the nutrients from a woman's diet; cravings can be due to this."

Yet there has been a notable rise in demand for junk food among expectant women. In a survey of 1,400 moms conducted by supplement firm Vitabiotics, 67 percent said they experienced cravings with chocolate ranked as the most popular choice. According to the research, 3 in 10 pregnant women today are desperate to tuck into some chocolate.

Meanwhile, foods like cakes, fizzy drinks, ice cream, and spicy fare are all increasingly popular among women with babies on the way.

Ultimately, in the case of the warring in-laws, Cox believes the pregnant woman should be free to make her own choices, even if they end up being mistakes.

"Adults should be able to make their own decisions," she said. "We can model healthy choices, but the couple should keep to themselves unless they feel the pregnant relative is in danger."

Despite this, Cox was keen to stress the importance of a balanced diet in helping healthy fetal development. Although a few treats here and there are fine.

"Pregnant women should strive for a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet," she said. "Protein intake is crucial for pregnant women, as is avoiding over-processed foods and any food with high sugar content. That being said, the occasional sweet treat or hamburger, in moderation, is perfectly fine to enjoy."

Others on social media had little sympathy for the expectant mom, given her circumstances.

User Dontwanttodoittoday commented: "Cravings are not necessities—they are wants."

User Redd_on_the_hedd1213 said: "No one ever died from not satisfying a craving."

Nobody_Loud, meanwhile, added: "I think you've done a lot by allowing her to live in your home, and you offer her healthy, home-cooked meals."

Newsweek reached out to u/Dinnertime78 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

