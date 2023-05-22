U.S.

St. John's Prep Active Shooter Report Prompts Danvers School Lockdown

By
U.S. Shootings Mass shootings Massachusetts Guns

An active shooter was reported Monday at a Massachusetts prep school, and local and state police were responding at the scene.

The report came from St. John's Prep, an all-boys Catholic school for grades 6 to 12 in Danvers, roughly 20 miles north of Boston. A prompt went live on the school's website a little before 2 p.m. local time. It said that the report had emerged from the campus' Benjamin Hall, resulting in a lockdown of the school and students sheltering in place.

"There has been a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall," the website's statement read. "Danvers and State police are on site. Students, Faculty, and Staff are sheltering in place. We will further provide updates as soon as possible."

St. John's Prep active shooter in DanversMass
A stock image shows flashing lights on a police car. A Massachusetts prep school went into lockdown Monday after a report about an active shooter. State police said they found no sign of a shooter after arriving at the school. Igor Vershinsky/Getty

In a later tweet, the Massachusetts State Police confirmed that officers had been dispatched to the school. Upon arrival, they found no sign of a shooter and said the situation remains unclear.

"At 1:49 PM several dozen Troopers and [Danvers Police officers] responded to St. John's Prep for [a] report of a person with a gun at the school," the tweet said. "Immediate entry made and no threats identified at this time. Teams doing secondary sweeps. We are aware of no injuries at this time. More to follow."

In further updates, the state police reported that students still on the campus were being evacuated to a designated spot where their families could pick them up later. Students who fled the campus on their own were being directed to the pickup area, a Stop & Shop at 301 Newbury Street.

As of 2:40 p.m., sweeps of the campus were ongoing and no threat had been detected.

"Teams still conducting sweeps, still no threats detected," the state police Twitter account stated. "Students who fled school grounds on their own are being directed/shuttled to Stop and Shop, 301 Newbury St (Rt 1) Danvers. Parents can report there to be reunited with their children."

St. John's Prep has been in operation for over 115 years and has 1,500 middle and high school students enrolled.

On Monday there was another report of an active shooter, at Boston College High School. That situation was eventually found to have been a false alarm. The hoax call apparently was intended to bring out police when there was no danger, according to NBC Boston. It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related in any way.

Newsweek reached out to the Danvers Police Department via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC