Man Shot Dead After Butcher Knife Attacks in Maryland

Police in Maryland have shot and killed a man who had reportedly attacked four people with a butcher's knife.

Montgomery County police, who operate just north of Washington D.C., were alerted to multiple stabbing calls at a Unique Thrift Store in Aspen Hill at around 10:36 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman with several knife wounds, before a second caller informed them that two other women had been stabbed close to the store.

Officers attending the reported attacks found two more women had been stabbed along with a man who had also sustained injuries.

A stock image of a police car. A man who stabbed four people was shot dead by police in Maryland. Getty

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a July 22 Facebook post: "Two of the three female victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third is in a critical condition. The adult male was not transported."

According to NBC affiliate News4 Washington, witnesses in the area told officers the man ran towards a nearby wooded area.

When officers found the suspect, they saw he was holding a large butcher's knife and said he did not comply with their orders to drop the weapon.

Police said the man "lunged towards the officer, resulting in the officer shooting the suspect." Officers performed first aid on the suspect but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland law states that police-involved cases that result in the death of a civilian or injuries that are likely to result in the death of a civilian must be passed on to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said in a July 22 media release: "An initial review of body-worn camera footage shows an officer gave commands for the man to drop the knife, but he did not comply and then advanced toward the officer while holding the knife.

"The officers discharged their firearms several times striking the man. Officers called for EMS and performed CPR. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A knife was recovered near the man at the shooting scene. No officers were injured.

"Three of the stabbing victims were taken to area hospitals. The fourth victim was treated on the scene and released."

Police who responded wore body cameras that recorded the incident and the shooting. The footage is expected to be released by the IID within two weeks, although this could be delayed if there are technical delays or if more time is needed to interview witnesses.

The IID said it "will generally release" the name of the dead suspect and discharging officers within 48 hours, though it could be extended if there is any reason to believe that an officer's safety is at risk.

Newsweek has contacted the office of the Maryland Attorney General for comment.