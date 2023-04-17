Sports

See the Updated Stanley Cup Odds, Plus NHL First-Round Playoff Series Prices

By
Valeri Nichushkin shields puck from Connor McDavid
Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers in the third period of a game at Ball Arena on April 11, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
NHL

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The 16-team Stanley Cup playoffs begin Monday, April 17, with four games, starting with the New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7:08 p.m. EST, followed by the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins (7:38), Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (9:38), and L.A. Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (10:08).

Puck-drop on the other four first-round series (New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche) takes place Tuesday, April 18.

The table below shows the odds to win the 2023 Stanley Cup for the 16 remaining teams at FanDuel Sportsbook. The odds for each first-round series and the full NHL playoff bracket are further down the page.

2023 Stanley Cup Odds

TeamOdds
Boston Bruins+340
Colorado Avalanche+700
Edmonton Oilers+800
Toronto Maple Leafs+900
New Jersey Devils+1100
Carolina Hurricanes+1200
New York Rangers+1200
Vegas Golden Knights+1200
Dallas Stars+1600
Tampa Bay Lightning+1700
Minnesota Wild+2200
Florida Panthers+2600
Los Angeles Kings+3000
Winnipeg Jets+3500
Seattle Kraken+4000
New York Islanders+5000

Boston enters the postseason as betting favorites at +340. The Bruins set a new NHL record for both wins in a season (65) and points in a season (135). They only lost 12 games in regulation time during their entire 82-game schedule, which was at least nine fewer than the other 31 teams.

The clear second tier includes the reigning-champion Avalanche, Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers, who haven't won a cup since 1990, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, whose drought dates back to 1967.

Indeed, no Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup in three nearly decades, with the 1993 Montreal Canadiens being the last team to bring the Cup north of the border.

NHL First-Round Playoff Series Odds

First-Round MatchupsSeries Odds
Panthers vs. Bruins+275 / -350
Lightning vs. Leafs+132 / -160
Islanders vs. Hurricanes+164 / -205
Rangers vs. Devils+105 / -126
Kraken vs. Avalanche+225 / -280
Wild vs. Stars+122 / -146
Jets vs. Golden Knights+138 / -166
Kings vs. Oilers+198 / -245

The team with home-ice advantage is listed second in each matchup, above.

The biggest favorite in the first round is the Cup-favorite Bruins (-350) over the Panthers (+275), while the Avalanche (-280), Oilers (-245), and Hurricanes (-205) are also south of -200.

The narrowest gap is found in the Rangers (+105) vs. Devils (-126) matchup. The Devils went 3-0-1 against the Rangers in the regular season.

2023 NHL Playoff Bracket

The NHL moved to a fixed playoff bracket in 2014 with the top-three teams in each of the four divisions, plus one conference Wild Card team, battling it out for a spot in the final four. All series are best of seven, with the better-seeded team hosting Games 1, 2, 5, and 7.

2023 NHL playoff bracket
2023 NHL playoff bracket Ian Jones/SportsBettingDime.com

If the seeds hold, the Bruins would meet the Leafs in the second round, and the Hurricanes would face the Devils, with the winners of those series squaring off the Eastern Conference finals.

In the West, the odds suggest the Avalanche will face the Stars in round two, while the Golden Knights will play the Oilers.

