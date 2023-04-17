Starbucks 'Hack' to Get Three Drinks for the Price of One Goes Viral

A viral video has given fans of on-the-go coffee a savvy money-saving tip for their next order.

In the clip with more than 12 million views, TikToker medyaar shared how she gets three drinks for the price of one at Starbucks.

In the video, she shows off the innovative hack. Ordering a venti (large) drink with no ice and three empty short (tall) cups with ice, the customers carefully pour from the larger cup into the three empty ones, leaving them with a trio of drinks instead.

A Starbucks image of man carrying three drinks in a drinks holder. A TikTok user has shown how to stretch one large coffee into three smaller ones with an innovative hack. Starbucks

The cost of living crisis is still causing chaos as people feel the pinch throughout the U.S. and the rest of the world.

According to a report by LendingClub, an estimated 33.5 million U.S. consumers spent more than they had earned over the last six months as they live paycheck to paycheck.

Newsweek reached out to Starbucks via email and phone for comment.

Emma Bradley runs the blog mumssavvysavings.com and told Newsweek: "I think it's a great money-saving hack and no different to a parent or friend sharing a drink between their kids. When my kids were younger, I'd buy a drink and share it between them. This is just a take on that, although I'm surprised a large drink fills three cups. I'd have only expected to get two drinks out of it."

Bradley said it is no surprise that people are finding ways to make their money stretch further: "There is a definite increase in people and families looking to stretch their money at the moment.

"The doom and gloom of the cost of living and the economy mean that we want more for our money. We are going out less and have less disposable income, therefore it needs to count. Saving money where we can ensures that we can still have the occasional treats and meals out," Bradley added.

The now-viral hack has captured attention online, with many TikTok users sharing their thoughts in the comments.

"Smart," posted one commenter, while another wrote: "Don't let Starbucks find out."

One viewer, who said she had worked for the coffee chain, wrote: "I used to work at Starbucks and I wouldn't complain, less work than making 3 separate drinks."

Others posted that getting a drink with no ice isn't always easy. "They tried to force me to have ice," added one commenter, while another wrote: "At some Starbucks, for a 'no ice' drink, they'll fill less than half of the cup."

Newsweek reached out to medyaar via TikTok for comment.