Several states—Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Montana, Mississippi, Utah, and Virginia—have passed laws making it harder for minors to access online pornography by requiring adult sites like Pornhub to make users show they're 18 or older before entering. Texas' law will go into effect September 1 and Pornhub is already suing the state, claiming the law is a violation of free speech. A Politico review of these laws implied society is winning the war on porn: "Pornhub has pulled out of multiple states rather than comply with age-verification laws," the subhead reads.

Politico is half right. There are two battles to wage to win the war against the proliferation of porn in society. The first is to finally acknowledge pornography's harmful effects. The second is to limit its accessibility, especially among adolescents.

State laws are proof that the first step—acknowledging the harmful effects of porn—is being taken in many places. We shouldn't take that for granted.

As porn has grown ubiquitous, the outrage against it has been squelched. Where pornography was once taboo and secretive, now that it's online, it has become normalized and celebrated.

Men's and women's magazines tell couples whose sex lives are stagnant to just watch porn together—it'll be fun! Teen Vogue assuages teen guilt and suggests that wanting to watch porn—and watching it as long as kids are super cautious—isn't a big deal (kudos for mentioning caution, I guess?). Healthline suggests that porn is some kind of neutral ground, neither good nor bad.

The flip side of the coin—science and sociology—suggest otherwise. According to statistics on porn from the American Enterprise Institute's Survey Center on American Life, almost 60 percent of Americans have watched porn at some point and 57 percent of men between the ages of 30 and 49 have watched it in the past month; 42 percent have in the last week. Other studies suggest even higher numbers: 80 percent of men and about 26 percent of women have watched porn in the last week. So porn is being watched, and watched regularly.

Rachel Anne Barr, a researcher, learned that watching porn erodes the prefrontal cortex, which controls mortality, willpower, and impulse control. So porn rewires the brain, reverting it to an adolescent state. Porn becomes addictive because it releases dopamine. Porn addicts often experience negative consequences because it desensitizes sex and creates sexual dysfunction. Broken relationships often occur due to the loss of connection, emotional intimacy, and openness caused by porn addiction or even regular watching. More than 85 studies have linked porn use to poor emotional and physical well-being.

The fact that so many people have tried to normalize and celebrate porn means it's become easier for teens to access. The younger people are when they start watching porn, the more likely they are to develop an addiction and adverse consequences.

"Pornhub laws" requiring age verification to enter the web site are no different than requiring a verified ID to purchase alcohol or cigarettes. It's not a violation of free speech to raise the threshold to ensure minors are safe. Yet this small legal requirement has been so effective, Pornhub has left some states and sued others over it. Lawmakers often earn a bad reputation for over-regulation or putting laws on the books that are petty and useless. This is not one of those laws.

Porn is a force that is so far-reaching and powerful, it's difficult to contain. Acknowledging its awful effects, rather than pretending it's just harmless sexy fun, is the first step in preventing addiction, especially for teens. Other states should consider passing similar versions of the "Pornhub law" to make it even harder for kids to log on. Porn is not a net good for society; it hurts men, women, and families. It's about time our culture and our lawmakers noticed.

Nicole Russell is a mother of four who has worked in Republican politics. Her writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, and the Washington Examiner. She is an opinion columnist at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.