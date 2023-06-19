States Are Cutting Medicaid. Here's How To Keep Yours

After a three-year break from paperwork hurdles, states are once again able to review people's applications to Medicaid—a move that is expected to cause millions of Americans to lose access to the program.

The federal government enacted continuous coverage for Medicaid during the pandemic to enable vulnerable people to retain access to medical care. It asked states to keep people on Medicaid for as long as the pandemic lasted—a measure that came to an end on March 31.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-partisan organization focused on health policies, between 8 and 24 million people will lose Medicaid coverage as states unwind the continuous enrollment provision by the federal government.

Certain groups, including people who have changed address, people with disabilities, people with limited English proficiency, and older adults, are at greater risk of losing access to the program, according to KFF.

According to the latest data reported by ABC News, some 1.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage in more than two dozen states since March.

The process of unwinding the continuous enrolment provision varies from state to state, which is likely to influence a decline in access—but a key measure you can take to keep access, everywhere, is to update your contact information. Making sure your mailing address, email address, and phone numbers are correct is a crucial step to maintaining access.

A general view of Home Care Workers Urge Congress To Finish The Job, Protect Medicaid, And Invest In Care rally at Union Square on May 05, 2022, in Washington, D.C. After a three-year break from paperwork hurdles, states are once again able to review people's applications to Medicaid—a move that is expected to cause millions of Americans to lose access to the program. Brian Stukes/Getty Images for SEIU Care Campaign

Here's a useful guide to navigating the process in each U.S. state.

Alabama

If you live in Alabama, your questions about Medicaid eligibility and renewing your Medicaid can be found on this page.

Alaska

Check this page to see how you can renew your Medicaid in Alaska or call Medicaid Information Update Hotline at 833-441-1870 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Arizona

You can find all information necessary to make sure you continue being covered by Medicaid in Arizona here. Members of the Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) can call 1-888-621-6880 to update their contact information or get help with renewals.

Arkansas

If you live in Arkansas, the relevant material for renewing your access to Medicaid is available on this page. If your information has changed and you haven't updated them yet, you can call 1-844-872-2660.

California

All information for people in California is available on this page. To make sure you can keep access to Medicaid, you can call the Medi-Cal Member Helpline at (800) 541-5555 (TTY (800) 430-7077), or, if you're outside of the state, call (916) 636-1980.

Colorado

If you live in Colorado, you can find the answers to your questions about eligibility and renewing Medicaid on this page.

Connecticut

All information for people in Connecticut is available on this page and you can update your information by calling 1-855-805-4325 for Husky A, B, and D members and 1-855-626-6632 for C members.

Delaware

The relevant material for renewing your access to Medicaid in Delaware is available on this page and you can report a change in your information by calling 302-571-4900.

District of Columbia

Head to this page to make sure you keep access to Medicaid in the District of Columbia.

Florida

All information for people in Florida can be found on this page.

Georgia

Your questions about eligibility and renewing your Medicaid can be found on this page. You can renew your Medicaid by calling 877-423-4746.

Hawaii

If you live in Hawaii, renew your Medicaid by calling 1-800-316-8005 or check this page.

Idaho

To make sure you don't lose access to Medicaid in Idaho, check this page.

Illinois

To update your address and keep your Medicaid, go to medicaid.illinois.gov or call 877-805-5312 for free from 7:45 am – 4:30 pm. If you use a TTY, call 1-877-204-1012.

Indiana

If you live in Indiana, your questions about eligibility and renewing your Medicaid can be found on this page.

Iowa

The relevant material for renewing your access to Medicaid in Iowa can be found on this page.

Kansas

To update your contact information and ensure you keep access to your Medicaid in Kansas go to this page or call 030 40004-137.

Kentucky

The relevant material for renewing your access to Medicaid can be found on this page.

Louisiana

Members can update their contact information by logging on to MyMedicaid.la.gov, emailing MyMedicaid@la.gov, calling their health plan on the number on their ID card, calling Medicaid's Customer Service Center at 1-888-342-6207, or in-person at all regional Medicaid offices. Check this page for all information about renewal.

Maine

You can update their contact information by logging in to My Maine Connection or call 1-855-797-4357 to confirm or change your contact information. Check this document for all information about renewal.

Maryland

The relevant material for renewing your access to Medicaid can be found on this page. To update contact information online, log in to your account at MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

Massachusetts

Information about renewing Medicaid in Massachusetts can be found here.

Michigan

If you're a Medicaid member in Michigan, find all the relevant information on this page.

Minnesota

If you're a Medicaid member in Minnesota and your address has changed in the past three years, update your contact information by calling your county or tribal agency. More information is available here.

Mississippi

Information about renewing Medicaid in Mississippi can be found here.

Missouri

If your address has changed, make sure to report it online, visiting your local FSD Resource Center, or by calling 855-373-4636.

Montana

If you live in Montana, update your contact information here. Check this page for all information about renewal.

Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska, check that your contact information is up to date here.

Nevada

Members may request to update their address through https://dhcfp.nv.gov./UpdateMyAddress or through Access Nevada: Access Nevada (nv.gov) or by calling 1-800-992-0900.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire has this page available to answer any questions about the end of the public health emergency's impact on Medicaid.

New Jersey

If you live in New Jersey, call NJ FamilyCare/Medicaid at 1-800-701-0710 (TTY: 711) to update your contact information. Check this page for all information about renewal.

New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico, you can make sure your contact information is up to date via chat or phone calling1-800-283-4465. Head to this page for more details.

New York

If you have enrolled through the NY State of Health, ensure your contact information is updated by logging into the NY State of Health account, calling 1-855-355-5777, or contacting an enrollment assistor to check and update your information.

If you have enrolled through the Department of Social Services, contact the Local Department of Social Services (LDSS) or the New York City Human Resources

Administration (HRA).

North Carolina

Information about renewing Medicaid in North Carolina can be found here.

North Dakota

To update your contact information or ask any questions regarding renewal head to this page, call 866-614-6005 or 711 (TTY), or email applyforhelp@nd.gov.

Ohio

Make sure your information is up to date by logging onto benefits.ohio.gov or by

calling 844-640-6446.

Oklahoma

Information about renewing Medicaid in Oklahoma can be found here.

Oregon

You can update your information on benefits.oregon.gov or call 1-800-699-9075 on Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. Check this page for more details.

Pennsylvania

Information about renewing Medicaid in Pennsylvania can be found here.

Rhode Island

If you are a Medicaid member in Rhode Island, update your contact information via healthyrhode.ri.gov, the HealthyRhode mobile app, or by calling HealthSource RI (HSRI) at 1-855-840-4774 (Monday through Friday, except holidays, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.). Keep an eye out for your yellow or green notice in the mail, and take action straight away after receiving it.

South Carolina

To make sure that your information is up to date in South Carolina, head to https://

apply.scdhhs.gov or call (888) 549-0820 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also visit your local eligibility office.

South Dakota

You can find some useful information about the unwinding of continuous Medicaid enrolment here.

Tennessee

Detailed information about renewing Medicaid can be found here.

Texas

Any answer about renewing your Medicaid, updating your contact information, and the next steps if you've lost access to the program can be found on this page.

Utah

If you live in Utah, update your contact information by calling a Health Program

Representative at 1-866-608-9422.

Vermont

If you live in Vermont, you should receive your renewal notice in the mail. You can update your contact information by logging into your account or by calling 1-855-899-9600.

Virginia

If you live in Virginia, update your contact information online at commonhelp.virginia.gov, call Cover Virginia at 1-855-242-8282, or try their local Department of Social Services.

Washington

If you live in Washington, update your contact information on Washington Healthplanfinder (login and select "Report a change in income or household" under Quick Links), call the Washington Healthplanfinder Customer Support Center at 1-855-923-4633 or send an email to askmagi@hca.wa.gov.

West Virginia

If you live in West Virginia, you should have received a renewal notice from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). You have then 90 days to apply for renewal. Head to this page if you're confused about the process.

Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin, you should have received a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in late March or early April. Head to this page for a reminder of when you need to renew Medicaid and an explanation of how to do so.

Wyoming

In Wyoming, you will need to renew your eligibility for Medicaid between March 2023 and March 2024. Do so by calling 1-855-294-2127, emailing wesapplications@wyo.gov, or going to the website wesystem.wyo.gov. All information can be found on this page.