Map Shows States With Cheapest McDonald's Big Macs

A map updated in real-time has revealed the average price of McDonald's Big Macs in the United States—and even the cheapest burgers far exceed the fast food giant's original cost of 45 cents a pop.

In recent years, with a series of economic turmoil, including the aftermath of COVID-19 and current inflation rates affecting food store prices, the impact on Americans is lasting. In an effort to save money many flood to alternative meal options such as fast food.

Perhaps the most famous fast food chain in the U.S. is McDonald's, which opened in 1955 and has, generally, been considered an affordable option for some hungry customers. When the Big Mac first appeared at a single Pennsylvania franchise in 1967, the burger cost 45 cents.

Today, it costs more than 10 times the original price—and, according to a real-time updated Pantry and Larder map, the state with the least expensive Big Macs is Oklahoma, with one location selling the burger for $3.49. Missouri, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio and some midwest states also boast lower prices.

The most expensive Big Macs vary in price from $4.99 to $5.23 in places like New York, Hawaii and Massachusetts.

McDonald's take away restaurant sign. Map shows where you can find the cheapest Big Macs Getty Images

Although prices may vary depending on whether you are ordering the burger at the restaurant, on the McDonald's app, or through a food delivery service app, the best bang for your buck will still be in middle America.

The Economist invented a Big Mac Index in 1986 as a lighthearted guide to whether currencies are at the "correct" level, addressing the criticism that you would expect average burger prices to be cheaper in poor countries than in rich ones because labor costs are lower.

Then there's the McDonald's Happy Meal, an option for kids that includes a hamburger or Chicken McNuggets, complete with fries, apple slices, choice of beverage, and a toy.

According to CashNetUSA, which used the McDonald's website and local delivery apps to find the price of a Big Mac and a Happy Meal in every country and U.S. state in March 2023, the cheapest Happy Meals were also found in key midwest states such as Arkansas with the lowest price at $2.76 and Missouri at $2.79.

In 2020 amid the pandemic, McDonald's announced the elimination of a two-decade-old deal with its franchisees that subsidized the price of Happy Meal toys for customers which meant a price increase for the item in 2021.

Regardless of rising prices, McDonald's has continued to bring in customers and perform well business-wise. Financial analyst Mark Kalinowski told Insider in January that the month had been "very strong for McDonald's U.S. same-store sales as well—likely up by low double digits," referring to a metric demonstrating a company's financial health.