Last week, Texas State Representative Nate Schatzline (R-Fort Worth) introduced legislation to protect children from sexually explicit content online. The bill would require online porn companies to implement age verification on their websites, akin to measures long in place for entities that manufacture tobacco products and alcoholic beverages, as well as those that offer gambling services.

Although it has largely gone unnoticed, the movement to restrict the porn industry's access to vulnerable children has picked up significant momentum in recent months. Last year, Louisiana became the first state in the nation to pass an age-verification bill, which went into effect in January. Since then, lawmakers in at least 18 states have introduced similar legislation. Governor Sarah Sanders (R-AR) is expected to sign her state's bill later this month. Governors Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) and Spencer Cox (R-UT) are also likely to soon sign comparable bills.

Despite the recentness of these developments, the need for such action has been a long time coming. For decades, America has done virtually nothing while multiple generations have been subjected to the proliferation of destructive pornography online. The health implications have been staggering. A survey by Common Sense Media found that the average age of first exposure to porn is now just 12 years old. However, the human brain doesn't finish developing and maturing until the mid-to-late 20s. So the average American mind is being walloped with content it's unable to effectively process at least an entire decade too soon. What's more, numerous studies have linked porn use to, among other maladies, mental health issues, poor romantic relationships, and sexually abusive behavior.

It's also important to note that we've moved far past the era of Hustler and Playboy magazines—a relatively innocent time when some still claimed to merely "read the articles." There are no "articles" today. And much of the widely available content now is hardcore and downright sinister. It encourages kids who haven't even learned algebra to "explore" their sexuality by trying out myriad, extreme kinks and fetishes. This past December, Pornhub, one of the world's largest porn websites, revealed that the search terms "cosplay" and "transgender" saw considerable growth in 2022, and the "kinky" category witnessed a 75% increase in viewers.

Disturbingly, cartoon porn, which readily appeals to children, ranked second only to "lesbian" for searches in the United States. "Hentai," which means "strange appearance" in Japanese, is the cartoon anime version of porn. Because of its fanciful nature, it is perfectly devised to capture innocent kids at young ages and lead them down a sordid path of social and sexual dysfunction. Further, because hentai is quite literally cartoon porn, it has no real-world limitations. By luring these children further and further from the realm of reality, hentai isolates them, pushing the hope of a satisfying and fulfilling romantic relationship further out of reach and forcing them to seek meaning in the only thing they know—sexual pseudo-identity.

It's understandable why some might want to encourage kids to access this type of obscene material. Pro-transgender advocates, for example, have made clear their interest in a lightly regulated pornography industry, and it's not difficult to see why. Although little studied, there is much anecdotal evidence that suggests pornography has significantly contributed to the rise of gender dysphoria, especially in teenagers. Males might adopt a transgender identity as women due to autogynephilia sparked by porn, while the body dysmorphia driving many young women into transgenderism has likely been exacerbated by the unrealistic female bodies often portrayed in porn.

Fortunately, Americans as a whole remain a sensible people. Most citizens are deeply opposed to children having access to obscene content online. A poll conducted in swing states last year by my organization, American Principles Project, found that 77% of voters supported legislation requiring age verification to access online pornography websites—like the one just proposed by Rep. Schatzline in Texas. Adults are aware that they themselves are being barraged by progressive zealots pushing a deranged sexual agenda. They know their children are facing the same onslaught, and they rightly believe we need to do everything we can to protect them from irreparable harm.

Some critics suggest that parents ought to be wholly responsible for their children's protection. But no matter how hard they try, moms and dads simply cannot keep up with the pervasive nature of online content. Electronic devices are everywhere. Even when homes are kept technology-free or secured with the best parental locks available, children are at risk as soon as they step outside into the community. There are library computers, school tablets and laptops, and friends with smartphones. Technology has become a maze with far too many twisted alleys for a child to safely navigate with sound parenting alone.

The burden must thus be first and foremost on porn companies to shield kids from obscene content. Lawmakers across the country are finally starting to agree. As a society, we've largely succeeded in restricting children's access to other products suitable only for adults. States must push ahead and add porn to that list. Our nation's collective health depends on it.

Terry Schilling is the president of American Principles Project. Follow him on Twitter: @Schilling1776.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.