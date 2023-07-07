Ayesha Curry Photos Slammed After Ring Removal Controversy Resurfaces

Basketball star Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha, has been subjected to vicious trolling on social media following controversy surrounding her removal of her wedding ring while on live TV in a resurfaced clip.
The 34-year-old has been slammed for an "insensitive" joke about fidelity when she took off her wedding ring when a shirtless waiter came onto the talk show The Real in 2019, much to the delight of the show's co-stars.
Meanwhile, the banter on set was not interpreted that way by viewers who are reacting to the resurfaced clip, complaining that Curry was setting a bad example and was mocking those who have been cheated on during a relationship.
The NBA star recently played golf with his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson, along with Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, and shared a snap of his wife Ayesha jumping on his back in an Instagram post on July 1.
However, the photo of the couple seemed to go down like a lead balloon, with many taking to the comments to let their feelings be known.
One upset Instagram user wrote: "Look very happy with someone who likes taking their ring off on live television for another guy!"
While another felt that Curry was trying to steal the limelight, commenting: "She even has to be in the pics at what seems like a 'bro's golf day.'"
A third referenced the live TV moment, writing to Stephen: "She doesn't respect you man."
A fourth hit out at Ayesha, commenting: "I love @stephencurry30 but he has the most jealous and embarrassing wife I've seen in a while. Her behavior for a man of his stature or any man is disheartening. And the sad thing is she know better... they are a great couple and I pray for them but the public image lies on the women big time..."
Newsweek reached out to Ayesha Curry's representatives via email for comment.
