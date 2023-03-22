Stephen Smith Death to Be Investigated as Homicide After Murdaugh Denial

The mysterious death of teenager Stephen Smith is now being considered a homicide and an investigation has been reopened, according to his family.

The case has received renewed public attention following the conviction of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, 54, who was recently found guilty of killing his wife Maggie, 52 and son Paul in 2021.

Stephen Smith's mother, Sandra Smith, who also goes by the name Sandy, discussed the latest development regarding her son with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation Tuesday night, accompanied by the family's attorney, Eric Bland of the Bland Richter law firm.

The news that Stephen Smith's death is being re-investigated comes days after Alex Murdaugh's son, Buster Murdaugh, issued a statement dismissing rumors and speculation he had anything to do with the death of the 19 year old.

Stephen Smith, was a gay nursing student who was found dead in South Carolina's Hampton County in 2015. His death was officially ruled as a hit-and-run tragedy at the time, and no arrests or charges were ever brought.

Buster Murdaugh's statement regarding the death of his former classmate, Stephen Smith, was shared on Twitter by NewsNation's Brian Entin on Monday.

The statement read: "I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith's tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother.

"I love them so much and miss them terribly.

"I haven't spoke up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father's incarceration.

Buster Murdaugh has released a statement regarding Stephen Smith.

"I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family."

Full statement: pic.twitter.com/qad8QbNYNo — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 20, 2023

"Before, during and since my father's trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story. This has gone on far too long.

"These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false.

"I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.

"I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me."

On Tuesday evening, the Bland Richter law firm Twitter page confirmed the news that the Stephen Smith case was being looked at again.

#BlandRichter is proud to announce that after an extraordinary disclosure phone call with SLED Chief Mark Keel, that the death of #StephenSmith is now considered a HOMICIDE, a shocking announcement after 8 years of being proclaimed a highway vehicular manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/hFsQ4L3JSR — Bland Richter (@BlandRichterSC) March 22, 2023

The tweet read: "#BlandRichter is proud to announce that after an extraordinary disclosure phone call with SLED (State Law Enforcement Division) Chief Mark Keel, that the death of #StephenSmith is now considered a HOMICIDE.

"A shocking announcement after 8 years of being proclaimed a highway vehicular manslaughter."

Speaking on NewsNation, Eric Bland said it was a desired step forward as Sandy Smith had been calling for further investigation into her son's death for years.

Sandy Smith said she has no idea who was responsible for her son's death but added that she believes he was beaten to death.

Bland argued that Stephen Smith may have been the victim of a hate crime and highlighted that he openly lived as a gay man.

Newsweek has contacted Sandra Smith via her GoFundMe Page for comment.