If you're a sports fan, you're probably familiar with Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN personality always seems to have an opinion ready to go, and that's never more true than when he's discussing the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday night, though, he briefly met his match.

As America's team kept building a larger and larger lead against the New York Giants, Smith couldn't avoid taking to social media. Rather than uncorking a rant, however, he was rendered (momentarily) speechless and only shared a meme of himself.

TV personality Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys left Stephen A. stunned

While the NFL prides itself on being a league in which anything can happen on any given Sunday, Week 1's Cowboys-Giants result was a bit unexpected. Even though the visiting Cowboys were favored ahead of kickoff, their 40-0 victory took most of the audience by surprise.

New York looked strong on the first drive, but its efforts were torpedoed by a bad snap and a blocked field goal. From there, Dallas kept rolling. It seemed like every update consisted of the Giants floundering or the Cowboys adding more points to an ever-increasing total.

The scoreline wasn't the only ugly portion of the evening. The Giants turned the ball over three times, seemed unable to protect quarterback Daniel Jones and were booed off their home field.

It's safe to assume that the way things unfolded left Big Blue's fans somewhat stunned. And Smith, who has never been shy about his dislike of the Dallas Cowboys, shared those sentiments.

On X, formerly Twitter, he shared an image of himself, which has grown into something of a meme online. The ESPN star's blank stare perfectly matched the sentiments of those watching the Cowboys demolish their favorite team.

But this is Stephen A. we're talking about, and he couldn't remain silent for long. About one minute after sharing the image, he fired off another tweet, poking Cowboys fans and promoting his Monday engagements.

See y’all sorry ass @dallascowboys’ fans in the morning on @FirstTake….then tomorrow on the “Stephen A. Smith Show — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 11, 2023

Smith openly dislikes Cowboys fans

Smith has never been shy about needling America's Team and its massive fanbase. But have you ever wondered where that animosity comes from?

Well, in 2023, he laid his cards on the table while speaking to Kevin Clark of The Ringer.

"It has nothing to do with the Cowboys," Smith explained, as Sports Illustrated reported. "It has everything to do with their disgusting, nauseating fan base, which I can't stand. That's who they are.

I told Stephen A Smith my favorite thing he does is laugh after big Cowboy Ls. I asked why he found them so funny and he delivered a perfect rant “It has everything to do with their disgusting, nauseating fanbase... Cowboy fans are what makes you hate the Cowboys.” Please watch. pic.twitter.com/z7b1QUwRj8 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 9, 2023

"For me, I have nothing against any player on the Dallas Cowboys....it's their damn fans that get on my nerves. Their fans are so nauseating to me, they are just so annoying that nothing pleases me more than to watch a Cowboy fan miserable."

He added that "[Cowboys fans] don't take any time to smell their own stench," and "They walk around like they're champions."

Dallas' fanbase will be feeling pretty good on Monday morning. And if Sunday's performance was any indication, Smith may be left with a blank stare on at least a handful more occasions this year.