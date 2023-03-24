Stephen Smith Timeline: How 2015 Death Reemerged During Murdaugh Trial

Police are now investigating the 2015 death of Stephen Smith as a homicide, following the conclusion of the Alex Murdaugh trial.

There has been concern and mystery surrounding the investigation of Smith in California eight years ago.

It was initially ruled a hit-and-run, however, investigators reflecting on information about the case, as well as Smith's mother Sandy Smith, have publicly spoken about their skepticism regarding this version of events.

Upon announcing the case being reinvestigated this week, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) clarified how this change came about.

In a press release that was issued on Wednesday, the department recalled the discovery of Smith's body: "On July 8, 2015, the Hampton County Sheriff's Office requested SLED's Crime Scene Unit to process a death scene involving a body that was found on Sandy Run Road in Hampton County.

"SLED Crime Scene Agents were dispatched from SLED's Headquarters and responded to the scene.

"Upon arrival, SLED Crime Scene Agents processed the crime scene. The primary mission of SLED is to provide quality manpower and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies and to conduct investigations.

"SLED's Crime Scene Unit routinely responds to requests for assistance from local law enforcement and fellow state agencies to process crime scenes across South Carolina. The involvement of SLED's Crime Scene Unit at a scene does not automatically indicate a SLED investigation."

The press release noted that on the same day an autopsy was conducted for Stephen Smith. Medical examiner Dr. Erin Presnell concluded that he had died from "being struck by a motor vehicle."

Following this, the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) was requested to investigate Smith's death.

The press release continued: "On June 23, 2021, SLED opened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith after SLED Agents received information about his death and subsequently reviewed the SCHP investigative file.

"From SCHP case notes it was apparent that the SCHP did not believe Mr. Smith's death was a hit and run by a motor vehicle.

This 2021 decision to open an investigation came days after the deaths of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son.

Murdaugh has since been convicted of the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52 and Paul Murdaugh, who were killed on June 7, 2021.

SLED also clarified that the case of Stephen Smith was never closed and it remains a homicide investigation. It also notes that Progress has been made and it is active and ongoing.

According to a Law and Crime report, Bland was informed during a phone call with one of the attorneys, he was told an unidentified "piece of evidence" related to Smith's death was uncovered during the state's investigation into the Murdaugh murders.

Newsweek has contacted Sandra Smith via her GoFundMe Page for comment.

SLED has requested help from the public regarding the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact SLED's tip line at 1-800-CALL-SLED. Tips can also be submitted by email to tips@sled.sc.gov.