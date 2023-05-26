Politics

Steve Bannon Says DeSantis Is 'a Little on the Spectrum'

By
Politics Ron DeSantis 2024 Election Republican primary Steve Bannon

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon described Ron DeSantis as "a little on the spectrum," as the Florida governor entered the 2024 presidential race.

Bannon, who worked for Donald Trump when he was president, made the remarks ahead of DeSantis' formal announcement during a conversation on Twitter with the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk.

DeSantis officially announced his White House bid on Wednesday after months of speculation that he would enter the race. He quickly faced criticism from Trump, who has the lead among potential GOP primary voters in a slew of polls.

Bannon discussed Musk and DeSantis' Twitter Spaces conversation in his War Room podcast before the event took place. Video of his comments was shared to Twitter by journalist Aaron Rupar on Wednesday.

Ron DeSantis Speaks in Wisconsin
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 6, 2023, in Rothschild, Wisconsin. DeSantis formally entered the presidential race this week. Scott Olson/Getty Images

After noting that the Twitter Spaces event would only be audio, Bannon said: "I know Elon's on the spectrum. And Ron's a little on the spectrum but it's quite a bizarre launch."

Bannon was referring to Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes as "a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain."

Musk has previously discussed growing up with Asperger's Syndrome, which was previously diagnosed separately, along with a number of other diagnoses that now come under ASD.

There is no evidence to support speculation that DeSantis has ASD, but some conservative figures on Twitter joined Bannon in suggesting the governor is "on the spectrum."

"Ron DeSantis is 100% on the Spectrum," far-right activist Laura Loomer tweeted on Wednesday. "Can we finally talk about this?"

Grace Chong, CFO/COO of War Room, tweeted on Wednesday: "Trump does it BIGGER, BETTER, and with HEART. Unlike that guy on the spectrum. Trump is so right on this. DeSantis is doing some bizarre things lately and I think we all truly see a loser in him. Trump 2024."

"Elon is quite open about the fact that he is on the spectrum," Brendan Dilley, host of The Dilley Show and a Trump supporter, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "We have sound reason to believe that DeSantis is on the spectrum. What could go wrong during their interview?"

Read more

DeSantis' campaign launch on Wednesday was hit by a technical glitch when the livestream on Twitter didn't function correctly, causing the event to start 20 minutes late.

The Florida governor is seen as former President Trump's strongest rival for the Republican presidential nomination and Trump was quick to criticize DeSantis' campaign launch.

"Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Is the DeSantis launch FATAL? Yes!"

Newsweek has reached out to the DeSantis campaign via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC