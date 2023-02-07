Steve Daines' Twitter Suspension Over Hunting Photo Enrages Republicans

Conservatives are supporting Senator Steve Daines on Twitter after his account was temporarily suspended due to a "graphic" picture of him hunting.

The account was deemed "temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy," according to a notice on the Montana Republican's page.

Daines' press office confirmed to Newsweek that the violation was regarding a profile photo featuring Daines and his wife, Cindy, hunting and posing beside a dead animal.

Rachel Dumke, a spokesperson for Daines, shared a response from Twitter with Newsweek that Daines' account would be reinstated if his profile image is deleted.

"We've reached out to Twitter to get this resolved because the senator believes it is preposterous that a picture of him and his wife hunting—an activity that is engrained in the Montana way of life—would be against Twitter rules," Dumke said.

The notice includes a link to Twitter's Sensitive Media Policy, which says: "You may not post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behavior within live video or in profile header, List banner images, or Community cover photos. Media depicting excessively gory content, sexual violence and/or assault, bestiality or necrophilia is also not permitted."

No photos were on Daines' page as of 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Daines was first elected to the Senate in 2014. Two of his colleagues in the Senate came to his defense, lamenting him being in "Twitter jail."

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called it "ridiculous."

"If you don't like hunting, fine, don't go," Cruz tweeted. "But don't censor others who disagree. And I'm pretty sure this is a formal job responsibility for a senator from Montana!"

Ridiculous. My friend @SteveDaines is in @Twitter jail for posting this pic w/ his wife Cindy.



If you don’t like hunting, fine, don’t go. But don’t censor others who disagree.



And I’m pretty sure this is a formal job responsibility for a senator from Montana!#FreeSteveDaines pic.twitter.com/t6VdYNYe5u — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 7, 2023

GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah tweeted that "you won't find nicer people" than Daines and his wife.

"Is it because Steve and Cindy are hunters?" Lee tweeted. "Or because they're hunters who are (gasp) actually hunting? Or is it because they're prominent Republicans, and must therefore be punished?"

He also called on Twitter owner Elon Musk to take immediate action.

"It looks like you need to hire some new people and fire some bad employees who are trying to undermine you," Lee wrote, tagging Musk. "I know this isn't the kind of Twitter you want."

.@elonmusk, please fix this. It looks like you need to hire some new people and fire some bad employees who are trying to undermine you. I know this isn’t the kind of Twitter you want. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 7, 2023

Montana Republican Representative Ryan Zinke called it censorship in a tweet, saying it's part of "our Montana way of life."

Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in via tweet, calling it a "disgrace."

CNN reporter Manu Raju tweeted that a spokesperson from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which is chaired by Daines, called the suspension "insane" and immediately called for a reversal.

Newsweek reached out to the NRSC for comment.