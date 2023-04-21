Steve Harvey Mocks 'Family Feud' Contestant Answer—'You're On National TV'

Family Feud host Steve Harvey mocked one contestant for "humiliating" himself on national TV.

The 66-year-old comedian came over to one of the families on the TV quiz show. "Name something that starts with the word 'belly,'" Harvey asked the contestant, who replied: "Belly jelly."

On the game show, two families try to name the most-popular answers to survey questions for the chance to win cash and prizes.

Steve Harvey is pictured at the 2019 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The comedian mocked a contestant on a recent episode of "Family Feud." Paras Griffin/Getty Images North America

Harvey was shocked at the man's response and seemed lost for words. He asked: "Did you say, 'belly jelly'?"

"Yeah, that's what I said," the contestant replied with a sheepish grin, before laughing.

Harvey then began to mock the contestant: "Humiliating, isn't it? You're on national TV," before telling him, "Look at that camera right over there."

"Say that answer again," Harvey told the contestant, who obliged, yelling "Belly jelly," while looking at the camera.

Harvey laughed and said: "Your buddies at work. Wow. When they see this, you're done."

The host and all the contestants found the moment hilarious, and it was shared to Family Feud's official Instagram account. Fans reacted to the awkward moment in the comments section of the post.

"Steve didn't have to do him dirty like that," wrote one fan, while another added: "I love how enthusiastically he says it the second time." And a third wrote: "What's wrong with Belly Jelly?"

In March, Family Feud viewers were left baffled when a list of female singers seemed to be given in a surprising order.

Harvey asked contestants during an episode of the ABC show to "name a female singer who can bring the house down when she performs live."

Record-breaking Grammy winner Beyoncé was the first correct guess, and she landed in fourth place out of seven potential answers.

Another guess was Jennifer Lopez, who was in second place, but many internationally famous divas did not make the cut.

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Diana Ross and Shakira did not make the cut at all, with a shock name at the bottom of the list.

Singer Céline Dion sat in seventh place, behind Reba McEntire (sixth), Cher (fifth), and Carrie Underwood (third), with Lady Gaga topping the list of superstars.

The clip went viral when it was posted on Twitter, where people posted their confusion at some of the names that made the list and those that didn't.

One Twitter user called it the "worst Family Feud board ever in life," while a second added: "I never heard the Family Feud crowd so confused and disappointed before. WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE?????"