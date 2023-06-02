Steven Crowder Wife 'Abuse' Resurfaces After 'Cultural Appropriation' Video

Conservative comedian Steven Crowder has been trolled for his past "abuse" allegations after launching what he's calling "cultural appropriation month."

The host of the online show Louder with Crowder received widespread criticism last month after a leaked video showed him hurling verbal "abuse" at his wife, from whom he's since separated. Newsweek has reached out to Crowder via email for comment.

The accusations resurfaced online as the broadcaster attempted to launch a "cultural appropriation month" for his show. The announcement video features Crowder and his colleagues dressing in different outfits from different cultures and countries from across the world, playing into different stereotypes.

Steven Crowder, pictured hosting his show 'Louder with Crowder', is facing "abuse" criticism in reference to a leaked video showing him interacting with his wife, from whom he's since separated. YouTube @SteveCrowder

The 46-second video ends with the line: "Cultural Appropriation Month, because to appropriate... is to appreciate."

While Crowder's fans supported his latest piece of content, many others weighed in and brought up the allegations recently thrown in his direction.

"You should culturally appropriate not abusing your wife," one Twitter user said in response to the video.

"Appropriating all these cultures but you're still a divorced abuser, sad," a second user wrote while another added, "This ain't gonna bring your wife and kid back mate."

"Cultural appropriation like how coward appropriated being a 'marriage guy' when he's really a divorced guy that abused his wife," user @ThatRabidTech wrote.

Not everyone used it as an opportunity to pile in on Crowder, with his fans sharing their affection for "cultural appropriation month."

"This is so politically incorrect... I love it," one fan wrote, with another adding that it is their "favorite time of the year."

The chatter around Crowder's perceived "abuse" first surfaced when journalist Yashar Ali released a three-minute video on his Substack. "I've obtained over three minutes of video of Steven Crowder being emotionally abusive toward his pregnant wife, Hilary," Ali wrote. "In a statement sent to me, her family says she hid the emotional abuse she was dealing with for years."

Crowder received widespread condemnation at the time, with Candace Owens calling it "horrific" and "very difficult to watch" on her podcast.

In April, he addressed the video and allegations made against him, suggesting the leaked video was "edited." He announced that he and his wife had filed for divorce.

"Broken marriages are ugly and in them, people do ugly things, myself of course included," Crowder said on his show, in reference to the leaked video.

"Due to recent misleadingly edited leaks to the tabloid press without context and not subject to consequences of the court. Well, if not privacy, the next best option is truth." Crowder said he'd applied to unseal all files in their divorce proceedings relating to finances and relevant medical records.