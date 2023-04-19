Video of Inappropriate Stickers on Bud Light Cases Goes Viral Amid Drama

A woman who reposted a video of cases of Bud Light plastered with lewd stickers saw it go viral when she shared it to Twitter.

The Twitter user, @suzy_1776, posted a video that originally appeared on TikTok and showed how Bud Light cases in a supermarket were seen with stickers that read "for rectal use only," beside an illustration of a person's behind.

"Somebody put 'for rectal use only' stickers on Bud Light. 🤭," she captioned the post, which showed how multiple cases of the beer had been vandalized.

A view of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 4, 2019 in New York City. A person stuck lewd stickers onto cases of Bud Light at a store. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images North America

Her tweet, which has been viewed more than 151,000 times, comes as Bud Light continues to come under fire for partnering with a transgender person, causing conservatives to call for a boycott of the beer.

The beer company, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, sent TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized can of beer with her face on it to celebrate her one year anniversary since she started her gender transition.

It also recruited Mulvaney to promote its March Madness campaign.

When the furor first started earlier this month, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek the company "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics."

Mulvaney has around 10.8 million followers on TikTok thanks to her Day 365 Of Girlhood video series, which documented her gender transition.

She spoke out on becoming a target of hate and said she couldn't understand the "goal" of people who were anti-transgender.

"The reason I think I'm an easy target is because I'm still new to this. I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult," she said on the Onward with Rosie O'Donnell podcast. "Maybe they think there's some sort of chance with me that they can—but I mean, what is their goal?"

Prominent musicians such as Kid Rock and Travis Tritt slammed Bud Light for working with Mulvaney.

Rock shot multiple cases of Bud Light with a machine gun and posted the video to social media, where he said "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

A few days after posting that video, Rock promoted Hard Dad alcoholic seltzer on his Instagram. The brand had previously collaborated with transgender reality star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

The Bud Light saga is happening amid a broader debate about the acceptance of transgender individuals in public life. More than 385 bills relating to the trans community have been introduced in the U.S. in 2023 alone.