Stimulus Check August 2023 Update: People Eligible for Payment in One State

Direct payments are becoming less common now that 2023 has entered the second half of the year, but some Americans could still be getting some extra cash later this year.

It's been more than a year since the federal government issued stimulus payments to help those struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and skyrocketing inflation. Since then, taxpayers have relied on states to deliver government-issued funds through various rebates, loans, tax refunds and one-time payments.

So far, Alaska, California, Georgia, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania have distributed payments to residents this summer. But as August arrives, and with most checks already delivered, only one state still has some money to give back to residents.

Earlier this year, Montana's state Legislature directed $899 million toward income and property tax rebates during its legislative session. While the state's income rebates should all have already been sent out, Montana is still working to send out the $280 million that was set aside for homeowners.

U.S. dollars seen in a electronic bill counter.

Property owners in Montana are eligible for up to $675 a year for the 2022 and 2023 property taxes on their principal residence, which is defined as a residence that has been owned and lived in for at least seven consecutive months. Those who moved during either year can still claim the rebate as long as they meet the seven-month requirement.

Homeowners will need to apply for the property tax rebate either via the Montana Department of Revenue's online TransAction Portal or by mail. The department will begin taking applications for the 2022 tax rebate on August 15, 2023, and claims must be filed by October 1, 2023. Separate claims need to be submitted for the 2023 rebate during the 2024 calendar year.

"You may receive two mailings about the 2022 rebates, in June and August," the department website reads. "In June, taxpayers who owned residential property during tax year 2022 will receive a postcard about the 2022 rebate. In August, taxpayers who owned residential property during tax year 2022 will receive a notice with eligibility information and how to claim the rebate."

The department has a Frequently Asked Questions page for additional questions pertaining to the property tax rebate.

The Internal Service Revenue (IRS) has warned Americans to avoid falling for stimulus check scams that claim the federal government is sending out another round of direct payments.

"The IRS is seeing a wave of these summer scams relentlessly pounding taxpayers," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said this month. "People are being flooded with these email and text messages, but we want them to avoid getting swept up in these terrible scams."

If taxpayers receive a message claiming to be from the IRS asking for sensitive information, they are advised not to reply, not to open attachments, not to click on links, and forward or screenshot the message to phishing@irs.gov and delete it. Taxpayers can also report scams to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.