Stimulus Check July 2023 Update: People Eligible for Payments in 3 States

Americans are unlikely to receive any more stimulus checks from Congress, but some states are still offering payments to help residents continue to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stimulus checks became a major talking point after the federal government approved three rounds of payments to help boost the U.S. economy during the global health crisis, but those federal dollars were discontinued in 2022. At the state level, however, direct payments continue to be made available to eligible residents.

Though these payments are not as widely offered as they were in the early stages of the pandemic, Americans in three states can still expect some extra cash flow this summer. Those living in Alaska, Montana and New Mexico could all see payments this month.

Here are the eligibility requirements and application steps.

Alaska

Alaska's Permanent Fund has been paying out annual dividends to residents for more than four decades. Upcoming payments are expected to be distributed again this month as the state pays residents from investment earnings on mineral royalties. Some of the checks were already distributed in June, and the remaining dividends will be sent out July 20.

To be eligible, residents must prove that they lived in Alaska for the entire 2022 calendar year and that they intend to remain a resident at the time of application. The dividend is not offered to anyone who was incarcerated or sentenced to a felony conviction in 2022.

MoveOn volunteer and Ambassador for UN Women USA Jennipha-Lauren Nielsen, left, puts up signs on April 7, 2021, as Montanans take action in Missoula for an economic recovery and infrastructure package prioritizing climate, care, jobs and justice. Earlier this year, Montana's governor signed into law three state bills that provide tax rebates. Janie Osborne/Getty

Montana

Montana's new stimulus package is being rolled out this month. Earlier this year, Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law three state bills that provide tax rebates for eligible taxpayers.

Beginning July 3, the state's Department of Revenue will issue rebates to over 530,000 qualifying taxpayers who filed a 2021 tax return by October 17, 2022. The payments, also known as the Individual Income Tax Rebate, are the result of House Bill 192, which set aside $480 million from the state's budget surplus for the payments.

"Montanans overpaid their taxes, and we're giving it back," Gianforte said. "I look forward to getting this money back into Montanans' pockets where it belongs."

The rebate amounts will depend on the amount of tax paid, but those eligible for the funds do not need to apply. Depending on how taxpayers filed their last income tax forms, the money will either be deposited directly into their bank accounts or mailed as a check. The department anticipates that all funds will be distributed by the end of July.

Property owners in Montana will be getting a property tax rebate if they apply for the $280 million that the state approved to send back to homeowners. Taxpayers who apply for the rebate could receive up to $500 but will need to complete an application online or via mail between August 15 and October 1.

New Mexico

Earlier this year, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature approved two types of rebates for residents: one for taxpayers and one for individuals who are not required to file taxes.

Taxpayers should have received their income tax rebates—up to $500 for single filers and up to $1,000 for joint filers—in June. Those who did not need to file a return should receive their payments in July.

The deadline to apply for those funds has already passed, but those who qualified should receive a direct deposit or mailed check this month.

"The amount has not been determined, but $15 million has been appropriated for the payments," the state's Taxation and Revenue website reads. "Distribution is expected to take place in July."