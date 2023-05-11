Although Americans are unlikely to see another round of federal stimulus checks any time soon, some states have been sending out payments to their residents to help them cope with high prices.

The IRS has warned taxpayers that their refunds may be smaller in 2023, partly because "taxpayers will not receive an additional stimulus payment with their tax refund because there were no Economic Impact Payments for 2022."

But several states issued special payments to residents last year to help them stay afloat amid the rising cost of living.

Consumer prices rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, the government said on Wednesday.

Here, Newsweek rounds up some of the states where Americans are being offered financial relief, including in the form of tax refunds.

Customers shop for eggs at a Sprouts grocery store on April 12, 2023 in San Rafael, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California

California sent out one-time inflation relief payments to residents starting last fall.

The Middle Class Tax Refund sent out payments of up to $1,050 to millions of taxpayers, according to the state's Franchise Tax Board.

Payments were sent as a direct deposit or in the mail as a debit card. But the board revealed that of the 9.6 million debit cards mailed out, about 15 percent were never activated.

ABC7 reported this week that the state has sent out letters to almost 1.5 million Californians saying they never activated their debit cards, which expire in 2026.

Those who received letters saying they didn't activate their cards, but don't have them, can contact Money Network at 1-800-240-0223 to claim their payment.

The IRS has also announced tax relief for Californians affected by recent winter storms.

The deadline to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments was extended to May 15, then extended to October 16, the IRS said.

Those impacted by the storms may also be eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss on their tax return, according to the state's Franchise Tax Board.

Georgia

Georgia is sending out a 2022 Surplus Tax Refund to those who meet eligibility requirements.

The refunds are up to $250 for single or married separate filers, up to $375 for heads of households and $500 for married joint filers.

To qualify, they must have filed their individual income tax return for tax years 2021 and 2022 by the April 18, 2023 deadline (or by October 16 if an extension was granted), had a tax liability for the 2021 tax year and be a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or nonresident.

The state's Department of Revenue said taxpayers should allow six to eight weeks for refunds to be issued if they filed by the April 18 deadline. That means refunds could be issued through May and into June.

Maine

Maine sent out payments to most taxpayers as part of its Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan to help families stay safe and warm.

Payments of $450 were sent to individuals and $900 to married couples and families who filed their 2021 Maine income tax return as a full-year resident no later than October 31, 2022 and met income requirements.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in March that her administration completed processing and mailing payments to almost 900,000 eligible taxpayers ahead of schedule.

Those who believe they are eligible for a payment but did not receive one can check the status of their payment here.

New Jersey

New Jersey taxpayers who meet eligibility requirements will be receiving up to $1,500 through the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program.

More than 1.7 million New Jersey residents applied for the program, Gov. Phil Murphy's office said earlier this year.

The state Division of Taxation said payments, in the form of a direct deposit or check, will be distributed through May.

Residents can check the status of their application and payment here.

New Mexico

New Mexico sent out rebates to residents last year, and will be sending out another round in June.

Single filers will receive $500, while married taxpayers filing jointly, heads of household and surviving spouses will receive $1,000.

The payments will be sent automatically to residents who filed a 2021 New Mexico Personal Income Tax return and who were not declared as a dependent on another taxpayer's return. Eligible residents have until May 31, 2024, to file a 2021 return and qualify for the rebates.

Direct deposits will be distributed first and checks will be mailed from the middle of June.

"Prices for basic necessities continue to be high across the nation," New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in statement announcing the rebates last month. "Our state today is in a fantastic financial position, and it's important to me that New Mexico's families are sharing in that success."