Stimulus Check Update: Direct Payments Going Out in Four States This Month

September is here and that means state-funded direct payments are coming for millions of Americans in four states.

The pandemic stimulus checks are long gone, but states have continued to find ways to give money to their residents since the federal payments expired in 2021.

This month, residents in Alaska, Minnesota, Montana and Washington are eligible to get money from their state governments. The payments include one of the biggest payouts in history and a program that is expected to deliver checks to more than 2.1 million people.

Check out who is eligible below and when applicants can expect to see the extra cash:

Alaska

Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend, which pays residents a portion of the state's minerals revenue, will distribute the annual funds on September 14 to individuals whose 2022 applications were still in "Eligible-Not Paid" status as of September 6.

To qualify for the dividend, residents must have lived a full calendar year in the state and intend to remain in Alaska. The 2022 payout is one of the largest in history, with each resident receiving $3,284.

Dividends from applications for 2023 will be distributed next month.

The COVID-19 pandemic's stimulus checks expired in 2021, but some states continue to find ways to make payments to their residents. iStock / Getty Images

Minnesota

More than 2 million residents of Minnesota will see a one-time tax rebate thanks to a recent tax law update.

The legislation, signed in May, provides payments of $520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return and have an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less. Payments of $260 go to individuals with 2021 adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less. Another $260 will be distributed for each dependent claimed on a return, for up to three dependents.

"Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail," the Minnesota Department of Revenue said in August. "The department expects the nearly 2.1 million rebate payments to be initiated by the end of September."

Residents who chose direct deposit may still receive a paper check if there are errors due to incorrect bank account information.

Montana

Montana is still issuing funds that were allocated by state legislators this year.

Property owners in the state are eligible for a rebate of $675 or an amount not to exceed the property taxes paid. For example, if a taxpayer owed $425 in property taxes on a principal Montana residence in 2022, the person would receive a $425 rebate. But a taxpayer who owes anything more than $675 would receive a $675 rebate.

To qualify, taxpayers must have owned and lived in a Montana residence for at least seven months, been billed property taxes and paid property taxes on this residence. Only one rebate per household is permitted. Rebates are being issued as claims are processed, with an estimated wait time between 30 and 90 days, depending on electronic or paper filings.

The state is still dolling out its Individual Income Tax Rebates, which provide single filers with either $1,250 or the line 20 amount on Form 2, whichever is less. Married couples filing jointly get either $2,500 or the line 20 amount, whichever is less. Montana began distributing the income tax rebate in July and will continue to do so through December.

Washington

Washington state residents can still apply for the state's Working Families Tax Credit, which offers payments between $50 and $1,200 for individuals who have lived in the state for a minimum of half the 2022 calendar year (183 days), are between 25 and 65 years old or had a qualifying child in 2022, filed a 2022 tax return and have a valid Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number.

The state's Department of Revenue describes the payment as "a credit of retail sales or use tax for low-to-moderate income Washington residents." The credit amount varies based on the income level and number of qualifying children that an applicant can claim, but the minimum credit is $50. A resident does not have to be employed to qualify.

Applications opened in February, and Washington residents have three years to claim their credit.