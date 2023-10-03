Six States Sending Out Stimulus Checks in October

Some Americans can expect a payment from the government this month.

While the United States is no longer sending out federal stimulus checks this year, many residents have direct payments from the government heading their way. Some arrive courtesy of a specific state's tax rebates while others are one-time payments for specific residents.

The federal stimulus checks were designed to support Americans during the financially stressful period of the pandemic when many lost jobs and found their financial realities shifted. Since then, more states have offered rebates or direct payments to help residents combat the impacts of inflation and navigate further economic uncertainty.

Economic stimulus checks are being sent to residents of these states. Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

States Sending Out Cash

Alabama

Alabama residents will see their tax rebate checks sent out this month if they successfully filed their 2022 tax returns.

Governor Kay Ivey approved the one-time tax rebate for up to $300 this summer. Single filers earn $150.

"Thanks to the work of the Alabama Legislature, we continue making these wise investments while paying down debts, adding to our savings and returning the working people of Alabama's money back to them through tax rebate," Ivey said in a statement.

All taxpayers were required to file their state income tax returns for 2021 before October 17, 2022, in order to receive the payments.

California

Meanwhile, in California, the Middle Class Tax Refund will continue to head residents' way during October. Many of those who filed a 2020 California tax return by October 15, 2021, are eligible to receive one, but there are certain stipulations.

For one, if you're single, your income must not exceed $250,000. Couples must stay under $500,000 in order to qualify for the cash.

Many didn't initially receive their payments between October 2022 and January of this year, so they could still be waiting for them this month. The total payment amounts from the state comprise $9.5 billion in inflation relief funds.

Colorado

Also, in Colorado, the state is offering a Property Tax, Rent, Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate worth up to $1,044. Those who qualify must show proof that their incomes do not exceed $16,925 if filing alone or $22,858 if filing jointly.

You must meet another piece of criteria as well. The rebate is available to those who are either age 65 and older or a surviving spouse (age 58 or older) as well as disabled people unable to work for medical reasons. Or you must have paid property tax, rent or heating bills before the PTC and not be claimed as a dependent on someone else's federal income tax return.

Applications must have been processed before September 10 in order to start getting your payment on October 5 or 15.

Georgia

Farther south, in Georgia, the state's House Bill 162 provides taxpayers a tax rebate of up to $500. This applies to all those who filed their tax returns in 2021 and 2022.

Governor Brian Kemp signed the rebate bill into effect on March 14, 2023. Since then, the Department started issuing refunds the following month and will continue to do so for those who filed taxes before the April 18, 2023 deadline.

Alaska

Alaskan residents will also be a fair bit richer this month after the state sends out its permanent fund dividend for both 2023 and 2022. The payments total $3,284 and $1,312 for each year as long as you filled out an application by the March 31 deadline.

Those who had their payments in the "eligible-not paid" status on September 22 are set to earn their cash by Thursday, October 5.

Meanwhile, on October 26, those who have their payments in that same status on October 18 will see payments arrive on October 26.

Montana

Lastly, Montana will be paying property tax rebates of $675 this month.

To qualify, residents had to own or live in a Montana property as their principal residence for at least seven months of the year. They also had to pay property taxes on the residence for the specified year.

The cash will go out within 30 days of when residents submit their claims online, but check recipients will receive the payment within 90 days.

Missing Stimulus Checks

Some Americans never received their $1,400 stimulus checks from the federal government. These came in waves of three financial relief packages to eligible Americans, but a few are still waiting to get their much-delayed payments.

A report from the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee found that more than $476 million checks worth a total of $814 billion went out to Americans over the stimulus check time period. But there are potentially 3 million Americans who are still eligible for the cash, based on a Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration review.

To make sure you claim all available money, you must file a tax return for the year you qualify for. You also must claim the Recovery Rebate Credit before scoring the extra cash.

Americans were eligible for the maximum amount as long as they weren't claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer's form and made less than $75,000 for individuals or $150,000 for couples.