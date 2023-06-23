Stockton Rush Was Warned Sub Was Following Titanic's 'Unsinkable' Mistake

Former OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was one of five passengers aboard the Titan submersible who were declared deceased on Thursday, reportedly dismissed repeated safety concerns years before the recent deep-sea expedition.

The Titan went missing Sunday after communication was lost with the vessel's control center after traveling some 13,000 feet deep to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912. He was joined by Captain Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, who were all killed by what officials called a "catastrophic implosion."

Rob McCallum, a deep-sea expedition expert, showed the BCC an email exchange he reportedly had with Rush in which he told the CEO that he was potentially putting his clients at risk. McCallum urged him to stop using the submersible until it had been classified by an independent body.

"I think you are potentially placing yourself and your clients in a dangerous dynamic," McCallum wrote in March 2018. "In your race to [the] Titanic you are mirroring that famous catch cry: 'She is unsinkable.'"

Rush reportedly responded that he was "tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation."

The exchange ended, according to McCallum when OceanGate's lawyers threatened legal action.

Rush told CBS News correspondent Chip Reid during a 2017 interview, "By the time we're done testing it, I believe [Titan is] pretty much invulnerable."

There were other warnings given to Rush and OceanGate, as well as potential passengers on future expeditions.

David Lochridge, a former OceanGate employee and submersible pilot, filed a lawsuit against the company in 2018, alleging that passengers were being subjected "to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible" due to "OceanGate's refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design of the hull."

The suit was later settled out of court.

The Manned Underwater Vehicles committee of the Marine Technology Society sent a letter to Rush that same year, warning Rush that his refusal to allow an outside entity to test the safety of his vessel was ignoring "a critical component in the safeguards that protect all submersible occupants," according to a copy of the letter obtained by The New York Times.

Questions remain about apparent death waivers signed by the passengers. Mike Weiss, a former Titan passenger and a writer-producer on The Simpsons, said he signed one himself prior to his own trek to the wreckage site in July 2022.

"Before you even get on the boat, there's a long, long waiver that mentions death three times on page one," Weiss told the New York Post.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.