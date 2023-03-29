Stormy Daniels to Host Q&A Amid Possible Trump Indictment

Stormy Daniels will hold a Q&A session on her OnlyFans account Wednesday night, as a grand jury mulls former President Donald Trump's case.

Trump has been investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a case regarding an alleged hush money payment to Daniels.

Daniels is likely to receive questions concerning her alleged involvement with Trump.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels will conduct a question-and-answer session on her OnlyFans account Wednesday night as a grand jury continues to mull the case against former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the case, which centers around an alleged $130,000 payment to Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Trump allegedly arranged for his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels. Trump has denied all the allegations, including Daniels' claim that they had an affair.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, posted the link to her OnlyFans account on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Stormy Daniels (left) will conduct a question-and-answer session on her OnlyFans account Wednesday night ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump (right). Getty

OnlyFans is an online content-sharing platform. Creators can upload any kind of content, like photography, creative writing or recipes, for example. The platform is particularly popular with sex workers.

Daniels is bound to receive some questions regarding her alleged involvement with Trump, as she dubbed the session "Straight from the horse's mouth," a shot at Trump who frequently refers to Daniels as "horseface."

The livestream session is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

"This is going to be entertaining," Daniels tweeted. "Get your questions ready."

This is going to be entertaining 😜 Get your questions ready. https://t.co/DmbOc0EdPQ pic.twitter.com/sSLpTM4aTv — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 29, 2023

The livestream requires a subscription to Daniels' OnlyFans account. It comes amid speculation about the grand jury and a possible indictment that ramped up March 18, when Trump said on Truth Social that he believed he would be arrested the following Tuesday. There has been no indictment, but some attorneys on Twitter are speculating about the jury's schedule this week and what it might mean.

Daniels is hosting her Q&A a day before the grand jury is scheduled to meet again, although it is unclear if they will continue to discuss Trump's case.

Trump has not taken kindly to people close to the situation discussing the case in the past, especially when Cohen testified before the grand jury and discussed his experience with various media outlets the following day.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.

It is unclear if Daniels has testified, but on March 15, her attorney, Clark Brewster, tweeted that he and Daniels met with the Manhattan prosecutors involved in the case.

"At the request of the Manhattan DA's office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today," Brewster tweeted. "Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed."

At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed. #teamstormy pic.twitter.com/BlhlZld6qG — clark brewster (@cbrew1) March 15, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Brewster's office through an online contact form for comment.