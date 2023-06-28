When Nil Patel proposed at a Taylor Swift concert, he didn't expect it to go viral because people pointed out "red flags" about the person he loves. But, those people don't know it wasn't a "real" proposal and haven't seen footage that shows his partner's reaction in a significantly different light.

Nil told Newsweek he doesn't give gifts. The 33-year-old said he doesn't believe in contributing to that specific ecosystem of tax dollars and he rejects any sort of "Hallmark" holiday. He says "I love you," and he's happy to take vacations, but he had a years-long streak of never buying a gift for anyone. Until Taylor Swift came to Chicago.

A viral video from the concert posted on TikTok shows Nil down on one knee smiling as Swift sings "Love Story." Viewers pointed out that the woman appears to pull away from him as he stands up and tries to kiss her. Comments ranged from she "wanted to say no," to telling him to run because there were "so many red flags."

The video was even "hard to watch" for some viewers, who don't know that the couple is already married. The woman in the video is Priya, Nil's wife of eight years and the mother of their son. Nil explained to Newsweek that tried to do an extravagant proposal before their wedding but his mom "kind of gave it away," and when Swift's concert came around, he decided it was time for a re-do.

On the morning of Swift's Chicago concert, he surprised Priya with the tickets and he slipped notes to two people who were seated near them asking to video the moment.

"They were confused because my wife would refer to me as her husband," Nil told Newsweek. "Some people were shocked but for the most part the people next to me were happy."

Some social media users commented on the video that he gave her a bracelet instead of a ring during the proposal. It's the Cartier love bracelet, which Nil bought earlier in the day, breaking his own rule to never give gifts.

"She never expected it because I don't change my tune," Nil said. "This was special. I never got to do a proposal and I thought this would be a good opportunity."

Another video of the proposal, which Nil shared with Newsweek, showed Priya's jaw drop when she noticed the bracelet. The two then embrace and kiss as the song ends. Nil later posted a video of himself purchasing the bracelet and planning out the notes he was going to pass out to people.

Nil isn't the only person to have the idea of proposing at a Taylor Swift concert. Her tour has prompted several people to get down on one knee during a song and propose, with videos racking up millions of views on social media.

So, if Nil could go back in time, would he have started giving gifts sooner? Probably not, and this extravagant gift is unlikely to change his view of gift-giving in the future.

"She can buy whatever she wants and it doesn't have to be a gift," Nil said. "We tell each other we love each other every day, we go on family vacations two or three times a year, we aren't a toxic couple. It's just our dynamic."

And this video is just a part of their love story.