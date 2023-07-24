Tech & Science

Strange Optical Phenomenon Caught on Camera: 'Portal to Another Dimension?'

By
Tech & Science Argentina Mountains Science Nature

A photographer has captured an optical phenomenon that looks like an "interdimensional portal."

Photographer Gaby Chavez captured the footage at ski resort Cerro Catedral in Patagonia, in southern Argentina, and posted the unusual sighting on Instagram.

"A portal to another dimension?" the photographer said in a caption. "Nature [is] always surprising, snow crystals flying, and the sun's rays filtering through the cloud!"

The video shows the circular glowing "portal" in mid-air, along the snowy slopes of the ski resort.

Although it may look like something out of a science-fiction movie, this optical phenomenon is known as a subsun, which is generated by the reflection of the sun on a cloud of ice crystals.

It can only ever be seen from above and can only occur directly below the sun. The sunlight reflects off the small ice crystals floating in the atmosphere, creating a strange halo in the air.

Optical illusion in mountains
A photo shows an optical phenomenon that looks similar to science-fiction portrayals of portals to other dimensions. gabychavez86

The ice crystals almost act as a mirror for the sunlight, Chavez explained in her Instagram post.

The ice crystals that create this phenomenon have the form of hexagonal plates. As a general rule, the orientation the ice crystals hold in the atmosphere determines the kind of optical phenomenon that is created. There are other factors in play as well such as, for instance, the angle of the crystals' facets.

These optical phenomena usually occur in cold places where there are very clear conditions. In these conditions, the ice crystals allow the sunlight to pass through, Chavez said.

"In this case, we can see a multitude of bright points surrounding the ball of light, and they coincide with crystals moving in the air, shining stealthily like mirrors and whose density decreases rapidly with distance from the center of the phenomenon," the photographer wrote.

Read more

They are often seen out the window of airplanes, as this provides a good view down below, where ice crystals are suspended in the atmosphere.

Instagram users were amazed by the footage.

"It's time for you to go back from where you came friend haha," one Instagram user said in a comment. "What a beautiful moment!"

"Never seen anything like this. Unbelievably magical," another Instagram user said. "And I love that you saw it and recorded it. Someone who loves nature, someone who loves what it does."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about this story? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC