Fans Rally Behind Noah Schnapp After Coming Out As Gay: 'I'm in Tears'

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has had plenty of support from fans around the world after coming out as gay.

The 18-year-old revealed his sexuality in a TikTok post that has racked up more than 34 million views in 11 hours.

Lying in bed, the actor lip-synced along to an audio track that said, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

The test over the video read: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'"

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," Schnapp captioned the post and was immediately met with a wave of support. He was referring to character he portrays on the hit Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things, Will Byers, who Schnapp confirmed in an interview is also gay.

The official Netflix account commented with a series of red love-heart emojis to which Schnapp replied, "love you."

Netflix also updated the bio on its Twitter account to read: "Love you, Noah Schnapp."

Fans and influencers inundated the actor's comments and praised him for coming out.

"noah schnapp came out AND said will is gay... 2023 about to be GOOOOOD," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added: "I'm so proud of Noah Schnapp for coming out!!! his caption almost made me choke laughing."

And a third commented: "just thought about the fact that now noah schnapp is going to film stranger things 5 after proudly have come out!!!! playing will byers, a gay character that was literally his 'best friend' his whole life, and with a happy ending too :( oh god i'm in tears."

Schnapp confirmed in 2022 that his Stranger Things character was in fact, gay, and that hints about his sexuality had been there all along.

The Netflix show's fourth season wrapped up in the middle of 2022 during which Will alluded to the fact that he was in love with his friend, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

"It was hinted at in Season 1. It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing," Schnapp told Variety in 2022.

"Now it's 100 percent clear he is gay and does love Mike."

Stranger Things fifth and final season will likely air on Netflix in 2024.