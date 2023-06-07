Stray Cat Makes Home In Bar after Owners Feed Her—Brings Kittens To Join

A woman in Malaysia has ended up with four cats instead of one after offering food to a stray—who then brought three kittens along.

In a video posted to the TikTok page @musicbox365, which already has over 2.2 million views, a small tabby cat can be seen bringing her first tiny kitten to the karaoke business in Nilai, Malaysia. The video then cuts to all three ginger kittens poking their heads out of a cardboard box.

"We gave food to a cat and now she's bringing all of her kittens one by one in her mouth to our shop," reads the text.

In an update video, @musicbox365 explains that they managed to find homes for all three kittens, as well as the mother cat. The mother cat has a shorter tail than the average western cat. The tail is curled over at the base, a common sight in south east Asia. The short tail gene is carried by the Japanese Bobtail and Siamese cat breeds who have natural shorter tails, bred out in western countries for aesthetic reasons. Although the short tail gene is recessive, inbreeding in street cats means it is a common sight on the streets of various Asian countries.

In this case, the mother cat brought her kittens to the humans, but while it might be incredibly tempting to intervene when you see a stray cat with kittens on the street, it's possible it might be better to leave it alone.

Coryn Julien, director of communications for global cat advocacy organization Alley Cat Allies, told Newsweek: "When someone comes across a litter of kittens, it's tempting to pick them up out of a sense of compassion. However, Alley Cat Allies tells us the best approach is to leave them be! In nearly all cases, kittens outdoors don't need to be 'rescued,' and pulling them in from their outdoor homes can be harmful. You may not see their mother, but she's likely nearby, and her instincts make her the best caregiver.

Julien offered these top tips for how to deal with a litter of stray kittens:

Watch and observe— Stay back and watch, and you may see that mother returns to care for her kittens. Mother cats will sometimes leave for hours, so be mindful of that.

Stay back and watch, and you may see that mother returns to care for her kittens. Mother cats will sometimes leave for hours, so be mindful of that. Help with food and water— give mother the essentials. Be sure to follow best practices, like removing uneaten food within 30 minutes.

give mother the essentials. Be sure to follow best practices, like removing uneaten food within 30 minutes. Provide outdoor shelter —to give mother cat and kittens a safe place to rest, while enabling caregivers to monitor well-being and easier practice of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), which is the only humane and effective approach for outdoor cat populations.

—to give mother cat and kittens a safe place to rest, while enabling caregivers to monitor well-being and easier practice of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), which is the only humane and effective approach for outdoor cat populations. Peace and quiet are important. Keep an eye on mother and kittens, but leave them be.

are important. Keep an eye on mother and kittens, but leave them be. Never take kittens or their mother to an animal shelter. Most shelters do not have programs to provide the care unweaned kittens need to survive and thrive. As a result, there is a high risk that the kittens will be killed.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"Universal cat distribution system having a buy 1 get 3 special," commented one user, while another said, "Mother cat : finally found a safe place. please let my kittens come in." Another wrote, "she knows she can count on you the moment you feed her."

