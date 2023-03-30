Strengthening Bonds From Across the P&L

In times of economic uncertainty, there's usually an association of financial hardship and people start to move into a scarcity mindset. This mindset reduces cooperation and it becomes more about the individual versus the "we," which is critical for workplace productivity. According to Harvard Business Review, we are less likely to collaborate in an economic downturn. This can lead to competition among teams for resources and cause organizational structures to become siloed.

Instead of cutthroat competition for budget allocation across departments, what if technology teams aligned and forged a better path? One that rises above who gets what and instead allows space for the co-creation of a strategic plan to drive revenue protection and growth — essentially helping one another weather the economic storm.

According to Accenture, when organizations aren't collaborating among their teams, it can lead to lost revenue and ROI. Imagine the power of teams turning toward each other and stepping into greater collaboration, innovation and creative approaches to strengthen the business and the value it offers its customers. Here are a few tips to get this started in your organization:

Know How Each Team Contributes

Do you know how each team contributes to a shared vision for the organization? Understanding how everyone uniquely contributes to the vision and mission can help connect the commonalities among each team. This can be done with brief presentations from each team to showcase their most recent accomplishments and also highlight where they can benefit from synchronizing with other teams.

Create a common goal that everyone can be inspired to work toward. Having shared dependencies can further solidify collaboration and the spirit of being stronger together. Tie in measurable outcomes such as an increase in sales, greater customer satisfaction or reduced customer churn. Give equal importance to celebrating the wins so that the shared success is visible—creating motivation to keep everyone working toward the shared vision.

The Power of Accountability and Safety

An economic downturn can be the best time to collaborate more and come together as teams. When there are shared resources and fewer redundancies, everyone is more effective together

Create accountability structures, especially at the executive level. When the leaders of an organization show personal accountability, others will likely follow their lead. The American Society of Training and Development "found that people are 65 percent more likely to meet a goal after committing to another person. Their chances of success increase to 95 percent when they have ongoing meetings with their accountability partners to check in on their progress." Mutual success feels good all around.

Psychological safety is a growing topic within organizations. This is experienced when someone feels that it's safe to make an occasional mistake or to share an opinion without consequence. When employees feel this kind of safety, they are more willing to open up and collaborate and can also be more equipped for creative thinking and problem-solving. When bonds strengthen between teams, this also contributes to a sense of safety.

Keep It Simple

Keep the momentum of cross-team collaboration by creating simple structures that make it easy for everyone to communicate and connect regularly. Short, regular meetings such as a weekly 15-30 minute check-in can keep initiatives driving forward and everyone on track. This can also be an opportunity for team members to practice leadership skills as they run meetings and contribute to the conversation.

Collaboration tools such as Slack can keep the conduit of communication open between teams. It also creates a space to celebrate wins daily and share ideas. There are many tools available as cross-team partnership becomes more and more critical to the success of organizations.

When you keep it simple, it's easier to get everyone on board when they feel like they already have a full schedule with deadlines. As teams come together, the value can be realized by everyone as initiatives become their own productivity machine.

With intention, clear communication and structure, collaboration and team bonding can happen organically. It's something that needs to be nurtured along with built-in structures to see it come to life. An economic downturn is an excellent opportunity to review how your teams can come together to drive toward personal and company success. That's a win-win!