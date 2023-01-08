Strip Mall Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead, Manhunt Underway

A manhunt is underway after at least two women were killed in a shooting at a strip mall in Alabama early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Mastin Drive and Highway 72 near Huntsville at around 12.30 a.m. local time, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

Two women were found dead at these scene, while "numerous" others were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

"MCSO units responded to a "strip mall" establishment, the scene where two deceased female subjects were located," the sheriff's office said.

"Numerous victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital which is currently being treated for injuries consistent with gunfire."

Sheriff's office spokesman Brent Patterson told WAFF, a television station in Huntsville, that the sheriff's office is searching for a suspect with the assistance of other agencies. It was not clear how many shooters there were at this time, Patterson said.

Newsweek has contacted the Madison County Sheriff's Office for further comment.

The sheriff's office has urged anyone with any information to contact the them at 256-722-7181.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.