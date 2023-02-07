College Student Banned From Campus Says Shooting Threats Were Just a Joke

A teenage student was arrested and banned from his university after "joking" online in a series of posts that made it appear he was threatening a mass shooting on campus.

Tenuun Enkhbat, 18, is accused of writing: "We bouta have a shootout," adding: "I got glocks on deck!"

The posts, written on an anonymous social media platform called Yik Yak on Sunday night, sparked fear at the University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Connecticut.

A fellow student reported the posts to university officials, who contacted Hartford Police—and detectives then scrambled to try to identify the student responsible.

Sgt. Chris Mastroianni told Eyewitness News 3: "We were able to do an emergency disclosure to that company and try to get some subscriber info to who the poster was. We did receive a response from the company of a phone number and some GPS location."

Officials traced the phone to Enkhbat, who is from Virginia, according to NBC, while the phone was in use on campus.

Enkhbat was subsequently arrested on suspicion of threatening in the first degree.

Police also searched the campus for firearms, but didn't find any weapons. It was determined there was no threat to the university, where classes have continued as usual this week.

According to court documents: "He [Enkhbat] has heard other students on campus talk like that so he did the same as a joke. Enkhbat stated that he believes it went too far and was apologetic for the distress it caused."

Mastroianni warned students that such jokes are "not going to be tolerated," adding: "We are going to treat these [threats] all the same, whether you think you're joking around or not; if there's certain language, certain dialogue, that occurs, we're going to take it seriously and we're going to arrest you for that."

Enkhbat appeared in court on Monday, where his public defender, Sean Crowshaw, pointed out that his client had no criminal history and added: "He has no intention of hurting anybody, it was just a joke that was poorly timed and ill-considered." Enkhbat nodded vigorously beside him.

His bond was set at $150,000 and he will next appear in court on March 6.

Molly Polk, the university's vice president for marketing and enrolment, said: "The student was arrested without incident and has been banned from campus pending conduct proceedings. We take these actions and concerns seriously, and we are appreciative of the assistance and response from local law enforcement."

