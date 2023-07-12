Student Loan Debt Could Be Paid Off to Attract Employees in California

In the most-recent move targeting the burden of student debt in California, Los Angeles County could offer to pay off its employees' student loans as a hiring incentive and way to retain workers.

The proposal was unanimously supported by the LA County Board of Supervisors, who voted on Tuesday for the measure to move forward with an analysis of how the county could help its employees pay off their student debt.

The decision is part of recent efforts in California to address the issue of onerous student loan debts. Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, expanded the state's Middle Class Scholarship program by an additional $227 million in this year's budget deal, allowing many more students to obtain financial support to fund their education.

Students wearing academic regalia attend their graduation ceremony at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on June 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The LA County Board of Supervisors is trying to help its employees pay back their student debt, so they can buy homes and have kids. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The idea behind the revamped scholarship program is to allow California college students to graduate debt-free. However, the initiative has been criticized for excluding community college students, who are not eligible but are traditionally considered the poorest students.

These measures show California's determination to help its students shoulder the cost of higher education at a time when student loan debt forgiveness has generated a nationwide debate. In June, the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's efforts to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for some borrowers.

The total federal student debt has more than tripled in the last 15 years, rising from about $500 billion in 2017 to $1.6 trillion in 2023, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). At a national level, student loan debt is at an all-time high of nearly $2 trillion—and it's estimated to take 20 years to repay.

Wages, on the other hand, have failed to keep up with both these increases and inflation, leaving many Americans short of money.

LA County is looking into helping its employees repay their student loans to allow them to invest in other things, like buying a home, having kids, or sending their children to college. Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis—former secretary of labor under President Barack Obama—said that county residents have been delaying or putting off such big life projects because they have to repay their student loans, as mentioned by the newspaper Long Beach Post.

A total of 3.86 million Californians—9.8 percent of the state's entire population—has some form of student debt, according to the LA County Consumer & Business Affairs group.

Newsweek has contacted Supervisors Solis and Horvath by email on Wednesday.