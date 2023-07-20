Student Loan Update: How Debt Relief Breaks Down State-by-State

The Biden administration last week announced that more than 800,000 borrowers will have their federal student loan debt wiped away—a total of $39 billion in debt relief.
The action addresses "historical failures" that discounted qualifying payments made by borrowers on income-driven payment plans, the Education Department said. Borrowers are eligible for debt forgiveness if they have made payments "equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months."
It comes weeks after the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck down the president's $400 billion plan to cancel, or reduce, federal student loan debt for millions of Americans.
The court rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with national emergencies, known as the HEROES Act, gave Joe Biden the power to broadly cancel student debt. He pledged to push ahead with a new debt relief plan and blamed the hypocrisy of Republicans for the decision.
The Education Department said on Friday that it started notifying 804,000 borrowers that their loans would be automatically discharged in the coming weeks.
"I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class – not a burden that weighs down on families for decades," Biden said in a statement on Friday.
"My Administration is delivering on that commitment. Starting today, over 800,000 student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more will see $39 billion of their loans discharged because of steps my Administration took to fix failures of the past."
The Education Department has since released a breakdown showing the number of eligible borrowers and the amount that is eligible to be discharged in each state and territory:
ALABAMA: 12,720 borrowers, $553.90 million
ALASKA: 970 borrowers, $51.40 million
ARIZONA: 20,530 borrowers, $1,030.40 million
ARKANSAS: 6,940 borrowers, $342.60 million
CALIFORNIA: 61,890 borrowers, $2,958.80 million
COLORADO: 15,010 borrowers, $805.40 million
CONNECTICUT: 7,230 borrowers, $309.90 million
DELAWARE: 2,430 borrowers, $113.10 million
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: 2,230 borrowers, $130.20 million
FLORIDA: 56,930 borrowers, $3,036.80 million
GEORGIA: 38,590 borrowers, $2,130.40 million
HAWAII: 1,690 borrowers, $90.20 million
IDAHO: 5,720 borrowers, $252.90 million
ILLINOIS: 28,450 borrowers, $1,316.00 million
INDIANA: 19,470 borrowers, $932.80 million
IOWA: 10,730 borrowers, $465.10 million
KANSAS: 8,410 borrowers, $424.50 million
KENTUCKY: 11,180 borrowers, $447.70 million
LOUISIANA: 15,190 borrowers, $824.70 million
MAINE: 4,790 borrowers, $212.50 million
MARYLAND: 16,750 borrowers, $918.30 million
MASSACHUSETTS: 12,530 borrowers, $592 million
MICHIGAN: 26,980 borrowers, $1,267.30 million
MINNESOTA: 13,610 borrowers, $645.20 million
MISSISSIPPI: 9,480 borrowers, $450.90 million
MISSOURI: 18,800 borrowers, $956.80 million
MONTANA: 3,700 borrowers, $185.20 million
NEBRASKA: 5,700 borrowers, $268.90 million
NEVADA: 6,820 borrowers, $330 million
NEW HAMPSHIRE: 3,090 borrowers, $143.80 million
NEW JERSEY: 17,290 borrowers, $788 million
NEW MEXICO: 5,410 borrowers, $260.30 million
NEW YORK: 42,070 borrowers, $1,924.10 million
NORTH CAROLINA: 24,870 borrowers, $1,135.10 million
NORTH DAKOTA: 2,110 borrowers, $100.60 million
OHIO: 37,070 borrowers, $1,736.90 million
OKLAHOMA: 11,530 borrowers, $548.40 million
OREGON: 11,780 borrowers, $572.80 million
PENNSYLVANIA: 29,840 borrowers, $1,343.50 million
RHODE ISLAND: 2,580 borrowers, $109.70 million
SOUTH CAROLINA: 16,330 borrowers, $855.20 million
SOUTH DAKOTA: 3,030 borrowers, $147.40 million
TENNESSEE: 16,970 borrowers, $867.90 million
TEXAS: 63,730 borrowers, $3,091.80 million
UTAH: 3,940 borrowers, $212 million
VERMONT: 1,930 borrowers, $95.80 million
VIRGINIA: 21,560 borrowers, $1,042.50 million
WASHINGTON: 16,310 borrowers, $777.10 million
WEST VIRGINIA: 4,950 borrowers, $196.20 million
WYOMING: 1,230 borrowers, $61.50 million
ALL OTHER LOCATIONS: 8,710 borrowers, $350.30 million
TOTAL: 803,990 borrowers, $38,980.90 million