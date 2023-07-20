Student Loan Update: How Debt Relief Breaks Down State-by-State

The Biden administration last week announced that more than 800,000 borrowers will have their federal student loan debt wiped away—a total of $39 billion in debt relief.

The action addresses "historical failures" that discounted qualifying payments made by borrowers on income-driven payment plans, the Education Department said. Borrowers are eligible for debt forgiveness if they have made payments "equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months."

It comes weeks after the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck down the president's $400 billion plan to cancel, or reduce, federal student loan debt for millions of Americans.

The court rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with national emergencies, known as the HEROES Act, gave Joe Biden the power to broadly cancel student debt. He pledged to push ahead with a new debt relief plan and blamed the hypocrisy of Republicans for the decision.

Joe Biden is joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (L) as he announces new actions to protect borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down his student loan forgiveness plan in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on June 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Education Department said on Friday that it started notifying 804,000 borrowers that their loans would be automatically discharged in the coming weeks.

"I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class – not a burden that weighs down on families for decades," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

"My Administration is delivering on that commitment. Starting today, over 800,000 student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more will see $39 billion of their loans discharged because of steps my Administration took to fix failures of the past."

The Education Department has since released a breakdown showing the number of eligible borrowers and the amount that is eligible to be discharged in each state and territory:

ALABAMA: 12,720 borrowers, $553.90 million

ALASKA: 970 borrowers, $51.40 million

ARIZONA: 20,530 borrowers, $1,030.40 million

ARKANSAS: 6,940 borrowers, $342.60 million

CALIFORNIA: 61,890 borrowers, $2,958.80 million

COLORADO: 15,010 borrowers, $805.40 million

CONNECTICUT: 7,230 borrowers, $309.90 million

DELAWARE: 2,430 borrowers, $113.10 million

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: 2,230 borrowers, $130.20 million

FLORIDA: 56,930 borrowers, $3,036.80 million

GEORGIA: 38,590 borrowers, $2,130.40 million

HAWAII: 1,690 borrowers, $90.20 million

IDAHO: 5,720 borrowers, $252.90 million

ILLINOIS: 28,450 borrowers, $1,316.00 million

INDIANA: 19,470 borrowers, $932.80 million

IOWA: 10,730 borrowers, $465.10 million

KANSAS: 8,410 borrowers, $424.50 million

KENTUCKY: 11,180 borrowers, $447.70 million

LOUISIANA: 15,190 borrowers, $824.70 million

MAINE: 4,790 borrowers, $212.50 million

MARYLAND: 16,750 borrowers, $918.30 million

MASSACHUSETTS: 12,530 borrowers, $592 million

MICHIGAN: 26,980 borrowers, $1,267.30 million

MINNESOTA: 13,610 borrowers, $645.20 million

MISSISSIPPI: 9,480 borrowers, $450.90 million

MISSOURI: 18,800 borrowers, $956.80 million

MONTANA: 3,700 borrowers, $185.20 million

NEBRASKA: 5,700 borrowers, $268.90 million

NEVADA: 6,820 borrowers, $330 million

NEW HAMPSHIRE: 3,090 borrowers, $143.80 million

NEW JERSEY: 17,290 borrowers, $788 million

NEW MEXICO: 5,410 borrowers, $260.30 million

NEW YORK: 42,070 borrowers, $1,924.10 million

NORTH CAROLINA: 24,870 borrowers, $1,135.10 million

NORTH DAKOTA: 2,110 borrowers, $100.60 million

OHIO: 37,070 borrowers, $1,736.90 million

OKLAHOMA: 11,530 borrowers, $548.40 million

OREGON: 11,780 borrowers, $572.80 million

PENNSYLVANIA: 29,840 borrowers, $1,343.50 million

RHODE ISLAND: 2,580 borrowers, $109.70 million

SOUTH CAROLINA: 16,330 borrowers, $855.20 million

SOUTH DAKOTA: 3,030 borrowers, $147.40 million

TENNESSEE: 16,970 borrowers, $867.90 million

TEXAS: 63,730 borrowers, $3,091.80 million

UTAH: 3,940 borrowers, $212 million

VERMONT: 1,930 borrowers, $95.80 million

VIRGINIA: 21,560 borrowers, $1,042.50 million

WASHINGTON: 16,310 borrowers, $777.10 million

WEST VIRGINIA: 4,950 borrowers, $196.20 million

WYOMING: 1,230 borrowers, $61.50 million

ALL OTHER LOCATIONS: 8,710 borrowers, $350.30 million

TOTAL: 803,990 borrowers, $38,980.90 million