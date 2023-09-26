U.S.

Student Loans on Collision Course With Government Shutdown

By
U.S. Student Loan Debt Government Shutdown U.S. Economy

In less than a week, the government will halt operations if Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is unable to convince a group of far-right members within his caucus to move forward on spending bills to fund federal agencies passed the September 30 deadline.

While Congress is wrangling on whether to fund the government, more than 45 million Americans will need to start paying off their student loans when October 1 hits. Borrowers had already begun paying back interest on the debt at the beginning of September.

The question is how a government shutdown will affect the ability of borrowers to pay off their loans. Hundreds of thousands of government workers, including those at the Department of Education, will have to stay at home, potentially disrupting how agencies function.

student loan debt
Protestors at a rally outside of the Supreme Court of the United States demanding the cancellation of student debt. An impending government shutdown could happen at the same time that borrowers restart paying back their student debt. PAUL MORIGI/GETTY IMAGES FOR WE THE 45 MILLION

During previous shutdowns, the Department of Education put contingency plans in place that suggest that some officials who manage student loan programs will continue to work to support borrowers.

"Programs with mandatory funding can make obligations and payments during a shutdown. Examples of such programs include Pell Grants and Federal Direct Student Loans," a 2021 department contingency plan said.

Workers tasked with processing payments and managing systems to give out loans will continue to work as well, the department said then.

Also, the government uses outside contractors for student aid operations, according to the American Council on Education, which should theoretically lessen any potential disruptions.

"Borrowers looking for assistance specifically from [the education department] will not receive it during a shutdown," the American Council on Education wrote. "Additionally, students applying for funding from [the education department], whether loans or loan forgiveness, could experience delays."

Also, budget cuts and reports of student loan customer service companies cutting back on their hours could potentially present challenges for borrowers if they need support as they begin their loan repayments.

Newsweek reached out for comment to the Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget, an entity that provides guidance for government agencies on how to navigate a potential shutdown.

Last week, Democratic lawmakers called on the government to investigate student loan company Mohela over alleged paperwork delays for borrowers for a debt forgiveness program.

The shutdown also means that thousands of workers, some of whom make up the millions of Americans who owe student debt, will have their pay paused for the duration of a shutdown which could affect their ability to meet their repayments obligations.

In June, the Biden administration suggested that there would be some relief to cushion Americans who struggle to pay back their student loan immediately.

"The Department is instituting a 12-month 'on-ramp' to repayment, running from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024, so that financially vulnerable borrowers who miss monthly payments during this period are not considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies," the department announced.

After years of a halt on payment during the economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowers will now have to make those payments again. On average, Americans owe about $37,000 in federal student loans and about $55,000 from private lenders, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC