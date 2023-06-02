Student Refusing To Apologize to Uncle at Graduation Meal Dragged: 'A Jerk'

A teen refusing to apologize after snapping at their uncle during their graduation meal is being blasted online.

Sharing their frustration with Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/Huge-Ad3253 explained they are about to graduate from high school, while their sister has just finished college. The Reddit user has always felt inferior to their sibling, believing she is "better at basically everything."

"I got by with B, she was a straight A student and so on," they wrote. "No one [ever] says it but I know they prefer her to me."

While out for dinner to celebrate the teen's graduation, her aunt asked her sister about her first job out of college.

"My aunt is not an easy person to impress at all, she was a lot of firsts in the family," they said.

"The whole rest of dinner was talking about my sister, what she is gonna do and so on. It might as well [have] been a celebration for her."

When their uncle asked the poster if they were planning to go to college, the teen snapped, telling him, "It doesn't matter. The dinner is about my sister, not me."

There was an awkward silence and Huge-Ad3253's mother told them to apologize, but they refused. An argument broke out once they returned home, with their family believing they were a "jerk."

"My sister has her own party [this weekend], that's why I thought my graduation party would be about me," they said.

Reddit users were unimpressed by the teen's attitude, voting them "YTA" or "You're the A******" in the poll attached to the post.

Around 8 percent of U.S. adults are estranged from a sibling, with parental favoritism a key factor in family rifts, according to research by sociologist Karl Pillemer, published in 2020 in his book Fault Lines: Fractured Families and How to Mend Them.

Marni Goldman, a certified life coach and the author of the book True to Myself, said there are many reasons for parental favoritism, such as gender, personality, or birth order.

"In some situations, parents may not even be aware and subconsciously show favoritism over one child or another," she told Newsweek.

"But it can create feelings of resentment, low self-esteem, and worthlessness."

If the parent is a narcissist, then one child might become the "scapegoat," where they are blamed for family problems. While another becomes the "golden child" and is given praise and special treatment.

"For instance, the golden child gets celebrated on small accolades, while the scapegoat's accomplishments are dismissed and/or ignored," Goldman said.

"Not living up to any of their expectations can feel damaging, but implementing boundaries and inner compassion can help you to heal from the trauma."

The majority of Reddit users believed Huge-Ad3253 was in the wrong for yelling at their uncle, with ShoesAreTheWorst calling them "insecure."

"This is all a case of OP (the original poster) being jealous of a gifted sister," said Scary_Recover_3712.

"Uncle was handing OP an opportunity to change the subject and instead OP snapped at him," wrote pcnauta.

"I'm not blaming the OP for feeling frustrated and overlooked, but I think [they] lashed out at the wrong person," agreed aj0557.

"OP your uncle deserves an apology," commented Apart_Foundation1702.

However, others felt bad for the poster, with Dashcamkitty calling their family "rude and unfair."

"Damn if it doesn't hurt to be overshadowed on big days by your siblings," said SisterResister.

"It's a bit understandable she was that upset when the majority of her celebratory dinner was about her sister," agreed Much-Science35.

"OP is young and it's hard to stand up for yourself when the golden child is being adored as always," wrote Littleballoffur22.

"[Uncle] seriously had zero knowledge of OP's plans after graduation?" commented Veteris71. "It sounds like the family doesn't know her or care about her at all."

